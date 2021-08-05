Lead Product Designer (Dapper Sports)

Job Details

Dapper Labs is looking for a Lead Product Designer who wants to make a mark on the sports industry with our brand new tech forward product. You will have the opportunity to lead a team of talented designers with the mission to create seamless and fun experiences defining the future of sports entertainment and fandom. For this role, you must enjoy problem solving, getting your hands dirty, having a major impact directly on product adoption, and collaborating across many stakeholders. Every day, you will work with a world-class team to defy the limits of what audiences can expect from our products.





About the role:

Partner with the Product Owners, Engineers, Data Scientists, and other colleagues, working as a cross-functional and distributed team to actively contribute to prioritizing and defining the goals and roadmaps.

Drive tangible improvements for users, addressing their biggest concerns, and deliver compelling experiences that will have basketball fans and collectors sharing with their inner circle.

Set the bar of excellence to deliver a best in class user experience that defines a new category of collecting by collaborating with and mentoring designers.





A little about you:

7+ years in UX/Product Design.

Peer-to-peer marketplaces, gaming, social or sports for web/and mobile apps experience is a major plus.

Experience scaling products through constant learning and experimentation in fast-paced and rapidly changing industries.

Track record of creating seamless customer journeys using design thinking and agile, iterative product development processes.

Experience deconstructing complex design challenges and transforming them into simple intuitive solutions, both directly and through a team.

An entrepreneurial mindset and a passion for using emerging technology and data and user insights to solve unmet user needs.

Ability to unblock team members when they are faced with significant design and/or coordination challenges.

Inspiring portfolio that demonstrates experience managing design processes, leading design projects, crafting design systems, working through complex user flows, and shipping products that are functional, intuitive and visually compelling.





More about Dapper Labs:

Dapper Labs is the world's first blockchain entertainment company. We are the creators of industry-leading experiences including CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot, as well as Dapper Wallet, the simplest way to manage your assets and use the blockchain. We are also the original developers behind Flow, a new decentralized blockchain designed from the ground up for scalability and ease of use.

Our mission at Dapper Labs is to make the world a more open, empowering, and enjoyable place through consumer adoption of decentralized technologies. We have raised over $350M from leading VCs including Fred Wilson (USV) and Chris Dixon as well as Venrock, Samsung, Google Ventures, Coatue, NBA players, and global artists, among others. Dapper Labs partners include the NBA and NBPA, the NFL-PA, Ubisoft, Warner Music, Turner, Dr. Seuss, Genies, and the UFC, as well as 100+ others.

Visit our website to learn even more about Dapper Labs, including information about benefits and perks.