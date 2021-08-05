Designer/Illustrator

Job Details

We are a direct-to-consumer kids furniture brand built for growing imaginations. In support of that mission, we are looking for a multi-talented designer and vector illustrator to join our team in North Carolina, helping to push the limits of where our creative and curious brand can go.

We are a product company at our core. Our first and still only product — four foam pieces covered in microsuede called The Nugget — is largely responsible for the powerful word-of-mouth that has spread about our company over the last few years. But unlike many other product companies, our mission of “growing imaginations” means that design and illustration matter more to us than simply executing on marketing initiatives. The creative work produced at Nugget has essential value in and of itself, value that goes beyond the bottom line. We can’t promote creativity and play among kids (and grownups) without embodying it ourselves first, and that means a brand — from our website, to our newsletters, to our packaging, even internal company apparel — that lives up to that standard.

To date, we’ve worked to build a brand and a visual language worthy of the Nugget spirit — pairing an innovative and playful product with creative materials that are colorful, consistent, and memorable. In a few years, we’ve come a long way. By adding another motivated, talented, and collaborative artist to our team, we can go so much further.