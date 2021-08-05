Job Details

A full-time position is available in the Graphic Design department for a graphic designer. Graphic Design develops and maintains the Whitney’s graphic identity—the most recognizable asset of the Whitney’s brand. Graphic Design communicates Museum positioning, distinguishing it within the cultural landscape through materials produced with its graphic language—such as advertising, promotional materials, signage, branded merchandise, publications, as well as whitney.org and other digital initiatives. The designers also work closely with Curatorial the artists in the program to create exhibition graphics and ephemera for all exhibitions and performances.





Responsibilities: Conceptualize, develop, and produce exceptional design for digital, print, and environmental applications. Work in close collaboration with colleagues from all Museum departments, while under the supervision of the Director of Graphic Design, and within the language of the Whitney’s graphic identity. Act as liaison with outside vendors as needed.





Requirements:





B.F.A. in design with 5+ years of professional design experience; or equivalent combination of education and work experience

Strong client-facing communication, collaboration, and time management skills

Strong typographic ability

Strong attention to detail

Experience with UI/UX design for browser/mobile applications

Experience with animation

Experience managing commercial print production

Knowledge of 20th-century American art/contemporary art desirable





Technical Skills: Expertise in Adobe Creative Suite required (especially InDesign, XD, and After Effects); familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and Sketch.

About the Whitney

The Whitney Museum of American Art, founded in 1930 by the artist and philanthropist Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, houses the foremost collection of American art from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. From her vision arose the Whitney Museum of American Art, which has been championing the most innovative art of the United States for 86 years. The core of the Whitney’s mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and exhibit American art of our time and serve a wide variety of audiences in celebration of the complexity and diversity of art and culture in the United States. Through this mission and a steadfast commitment to artists themselves, the Whitney has long been a powerful force in support of modern and contemporary art and continues to help define what is innovative and influential in American art today.

