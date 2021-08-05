Job Details

Director of Design

Gubagoo is a leading provider of messaging and commerce solutions for automotive dealers changing the future of how people find, buy and service their vehicles. Our software is used by millions of consumers per month.

Join the team and help lead our team in building delightful products

Role

Gubagoo Design Team is looking for an experienced Design Director to lead the design team and help to shape design vision.

Design plays a key role in the company's success; we always open and expect the design team to come up with brave ideas to continue to innovate in the automotive space.

You will join our incredible, passionate, and curious team that is constantly evolving and questioning the status quo. You will own design experience throughout the entire product line, from helping with initial ideation to support and improvements with your Team.

This is a full-time remote position. We use Slack and Zoom to communicate and get work done, and have a passionate, assisting, and high-learning work environment.

What you will be doing:

Manage, direct, support design team of 5 product designers. And oversee visual/marketing design.

Help to hire and onboard new team members, conduct performance reviews, 1-1 ones. Set processes that will help the team to grow.

Maintain health of the team and its growth.

Set the standard of excellence for the team. You will be capable of executing any level of design to lead from the front.

Be an active participant in early-stage product initiatives.

Influence and interpret the product/design vision across all teams.

Proactively seek for opportunities and lead them forward.

Advocate ideas to executives, clients, teams.

We expect you to get hands-on, partnering closely with other designers and/or engineering.

2+ years practical management experience with design team.

You are a leader with practical design experience, and you do not mind taking hand-on work from time-to-time.

You look for the smallest details and can provide direction to navigate designers to a right solution.

The skills you will need:

Experience working with complex, high load interfaces

Experience building foundational layout and typographic surfaces

Experience leading design products > 1

2+ years practical management experience with the design team

Great sense of aesthetics, and user-centered design principles

Extreme attention to details

Experience leading research and conducting interviews with executives and external shareholders

Great communication skills

Able to apply first principle thinking to design tasks and product vision

Has the intuition to see around corners and the bravery to tell hard truths

Experience growing designers

Knowledge of strategy, business model, design thinking and innovation

Curiosity

Where will I be working?

This is a remote position, so work where you want. However, our team works on EST hours in North America, 9am-5pm EST.

Do I need to like cars?

Nope!

What we care about is your passion to help us solve problems our customers have, and your drive to design and build delightful products. In this case, it happens to be building the simplest and most beautiful car-buying experience online. Push the limits with your creativity!

Benefits

Ship products — We deliver fast and frequently, so you will immediately see your work released to actual customers and feel the rewards.

— We deliver fast and frequently, so you will immediately see your work released to actual customers and feel the rewards. Work where you want — Not just while there is a global pandemic in place, but also after.

— Not just while there is a global pandemic in place, but also after. Regular compensation reviews — ****We monitor industry salaries and make sure we are paying competitive salaries, based on skills and experience. With yearly salary review based on your own and company performance.

— ****We monitor industry salaries and make sure we are paying competitive salaries, based on skills and experience. With yearly salary review based on your own and company performance. Office stipend — $75 a month for your home office is on us.

— $75 a month for your home office is on us. Health insurance for employees in the U.S and Canada.

for employees in the U.S and Canada. Growth plan — Managers work on a growth plan with each team member to help them to achieve best results and learn new skills. Our goal is to make you as successful as possible!

— Managers work on a growth plan with each team member to help them to achieve best results and learn new skills. Our goal is to make you as successful as possible! New equipment — Laptop or software, let us know what you need to perform at your best.

— Laptop or software, let us know what you need to perform at your best. Summer Fridays — June 21 until August 31. Summers are short, and we work hard all year, so we take off a few hours early on Fridays during the summer to catch some extra rays!

— June 21 until August 31. Summers are short, and we work hard all year, so we take off a few hours early on Fridays during the summer to catch some extra rays! Company hackathons — where we split into teams and bring exciting/innovative ideas to life.

— where we split into teams and bring exciting/innovative ideas to life. Team events — roughly every quarter we organize some fun activities. Last quarter as an example, we did a virtual escape room through Zoom. It was a blast!

— roughly every quarter we organize some fun activities. Last quarter as an example, we did a virtual escape room through Zoom. It was a blast! Performance review — we believe that feedback on your work should be candid. To avoid any surprises and ensure that we are all aligned, we have 1 on 1 meetings every month. Performance reviews every 6 months.

— we believe that feedback on your work should be candid. To avoid any surprises and ensure that we are all aligned, we have 1 on 1 meetings every month. Performance reviews every 6 months. Company offsite — The whole company meets once a year during the holidays in December, to celebrate the year and see each other in person in Delray Beach, FL (Canceled while pandemic in place.)

— The whole company meets once a year during the holidays in December, to celebrate the year and see each other in person in Delray Beach, FL (Canceled while pandemic in place.) Vacations and paid holidays — We offer 3 weeks of paid vacation, personal days, and national holidays every year.

— We offer 3 weeks of paid vacation, personal days, and national holidays every year. Create your own — As a Design Director we expect you to come up with fun ideas on how to make life at Gubagoo more enjoyable.

Please apply at https://recruiting.myapps.paychex.com/appone/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=3866477

Please include your CV and portfolio / UX samples that show how you were tackling problems with your designs. Focusing on interfaces and software products.

We would also love to know you more and why you are excellent for this role, please provide a short note.

There are many companies out there and we are glad that we stood out! We are excited to get to know you!



