Job Details

As the Digital Product Designer, you’ll be supporting the growth and development of Nemedio’s Compliance Tools software.

The ideal candidate will be experienced in developing both the visual design and user experience of Nemedio’s Compliance Tools platform. You should be product-oriented but able to articulate and defend design decisions to stakeholders confidently.

You’ll be responsible for developing web interfaces that distill Nemedio’s methodologies to create the perfect user experience. At Nemedio, the design team collaborates closely with stakeholders and with engineering and product management to create groundbreaking tools that allow our customers to bring their medical device to the market faster and more efficiently. Among this will be the need for strong communication skills and providing advice related to the technology or operations of the business.





Job Responsibilities

Shape the development and evolution of Nemedio’s design system

Distill complex product goals into clean, smart design solutions

Collaborate with product management on ideas that will help them reach business goals

Lead user research and consult on content strategy to ensure Nemedio’s unique take on compliance and regulations are incorporated into the design process

You have a deep understanding of the design process and extensive experience driving projects or programs focused on design systems, customized tooling, or improving the overall quality and consistency of product design outputs

You can identify and drive initiatives forward that have multiple leadership-level stakeholders and many moving parts

You act as a liaison design, tech, and product, connecting all groups and making sure inter-dependencies are understood and planned for effectively





Requirements

3-5 years of product design experience with an accompanying portfolio

Proven experience delivering end-to-end (from brief to shipping) digital products within a cross-functional team environment

Experience working with both generative and evaluative UX research

Experience working in a startup environment with a focus on speed to ship

Experience using collaborative design tools such as Figma, Sketch, and Zeplin

Experience working with the Material UI framework

Relentless attention to detail

Ability to collaborate with multiple teams, including Design, Product, Engineering, and Marketing





Benefits