Digital Product Designer
As the Digital Product Designer, you’ll be supporting the growth and development of Nemedio’s Compliance Tools software.
The ideal candidate will be experienced in developing both the visual design and user experience of Nemedio’s Compliance Tools platform. You should be product-oriented but able to articulate and defend design decisions to stakeholders confidently.
You’ll be responsible for developing web interfaces that distill Nemedio’s methodologies to create the perfect user experience. At Nemedio, the design team collaborates closely with stakeholders and with engineering and product management to create groundbreaking tools that allow our customers to bring their medical device to the market faster and more efficiently. Among this will be the need for strong communication skills and providing advice related to the technology or operations of the business.
Job Responsibilities
- Shape the development and evolution of Nemedio’s design system
- Distill complex product goals into clean, smart design solutions
- Collaborate with product management on ideas that will help them reach business goals
- Lead user research and consult on content strategy to ensure Nemedio’s unique take on compliance and regulations are incorporated into the design process
- You have a deep understanding of the design process and extensive experience driving projects or programs focused on design systems, customized tooling, or improving the overall quality and consistency of product design outputs
- You can identify and drive initiatives forward that have multiple leadership-level stakeholders and many moving parts
- You act as a liaison design, tech, and product, connecting all groups and making sure inter-dependencies are understood and planned for effectively
Requirements
- 3-5 years of product design experience with an accompanying portfolio
- Proven experience delivering end-to-end (from brief to shipping) digital products within a cross-functional team environment
- Experience working with both generative and evaluative UX research
- Experience working in a startup environment with a focus on speed to ship
- Experience using collaborative design tools such as Figma, Sketch, and Zeplin
- Experience working with the Material UI framework
- Relentless attention to detail
- Ability to collaborate with multiple teams, including Design, Product, Engineering, and Marketing
Benefits
- Competitive compensation package with stock options and annual salary review
- Self directed PTO with Paid Holidays and Sick Days
- Health, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance
- Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
- Commuter benefits for parking & transit
- Budget to attend conferences, train, and further your education