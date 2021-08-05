Job Details

The Labs team at Encora MX is growing and we're looking for a hands-on UX/UI Designer that help us build value for our customers by being actively involved in product decisions.

As the Lead UX/UI Designer in the Labs team, you’ll work closely with designers, developers, product owners, QAs, marketers, and stakeholders to produce digital products from start to finish, conduct user research and design engaging UI solutions.

What you'll do:

Create low and high-fidelity mockups using best design principles for user interfaces in mobile and web platforms. Hand-off these files off to developers and have them up to technical specs.

Lead UX research in usability testing and user interviews, analyze findings, and translate them into design solutions that validate your design hypothesis.

Communicate ideas effectively to key stakeholders in the product development process and drive collaborative brainstorming sessions to ideate possible solutions — usually done through diagrams, boards, raw lo-fi sketches.

The ability to work with pre-existing design patterns and assets for new features, balanced with the creativity to define new patterns and designs for cutting-edge problems.

Build a strong relationship with your product team by being actively involved in product decisions and tackle the needs at hand.

Help PM gather requirements being very specific with expected interactions, edge cases, and UX copywriting

Collaborate with development teams and stakeholders in an Agile environment to produce high-quality digital products.

Produce an effective design process tailored to the LABS product teams (i.e. create design review meetings, centralize assets, etc.)

Analyze and create successful strategies to implement design solutions to products in any phase of the development process. Be able to conceptualize very quickly product ideas from scratch/zero.

Build design systems including patterns, components, and guidelines for software products.

Analyze the efficiency of our current UX process and propose improvements.

Create and update design timelines for all our product’s upcoming design requirements.

Creation of information architecture diagrams to document new workflows and hierarchies.

Ability to work on multiple fast-paced products at a time.

About You

+2 years of experience in a Lead Designer role.

Proven experience in all phases of the design process including user research, copywriting, information architecture, content design, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing. Have a deep technical expertise in at least one of the previously mentioned.

Fluent in English, written and spoken

Proven ability to collaborate successfully with cross-­functional teams and software products

Experience designing User Interfaces for web and mobile platforms

Experience conducting usability testing, user interviews and analyzing findings to translate into design solutions

Advanced use of Figma, and other design tools

Ability to self-manage and conduct in a proactive manner

Visual portfolio with quality UI, noticeable deign best practices, and full process

Experience in the software industry

