Job Details

Senior Graphic Designer: Freelance/Full Time (M-F, 9am-6pm EST)*

*Guaranteed contract upfront with 40 hours a week for 3-months as a trial period

We are looking for an exceptionally talented Senior Graphic Designer that will work closely with our creative team and marketing managers through all stages of design. This individual will have the opportunity to lead and develop high-level creative initiatives across the agency's diverse portfolio.

The ideal candidate overflows with passion, ideas, and creativity. You are a visionary, strategic thinker, and a supremely talented designer. You can take lead on any project big or small and deliver outstanding work every time. You thrive in a fast-paced environment and enjoy collaborating with a team of creatives, producers, developers, and account manager teammates.

Although not mandatory, a candidate with a strong UX/UI design and background in HTML development is a plus.

Desired Skills and Responsibilities

Ability to brainstorm, take direction, prioritize tasks, and concept unique ideas from creative briefs

Exceptional teamwork and communication skills (both verbal and written)

Ensuring brand consistency throughout various marketing projects

Be exceptional at design craft, typography, concepts, and digital design expertise

Highly conceptual thinking in both visual and interactive design

A keen eye for detail with strong layout skills

Comfortable with fast deadlines and quick turnarounds

Ability to multi-task and handle a large volume of work

Must have a very strong work ethic with a can-do, positive attitude

Experience working collaboratively with user experience, designers, and copywriters to build great user and brand experiences

Knowledge of UX/UI best practices, and experience with the latest tools for efficient interactive design

Knowledge of HTML/CSS that would allow you to give specific direction to developers, or develop small projects on your own is a plus, but not required

Experience with PHP, JavaScript, and other development languages is a plus, but not required

Experience with 3D object design and animation is a plus, but not required

Requirements/Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Design, Visual Arts, Advertising, or related field

Proven work experience as a Senior Designer, Graphic Designer or similar role

Must have 5+ years of experience in digital, print, email, and social media design

Proficiency of Adobe Creative Suite

Hands-on experience with image editing software, like Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator

Portfolio of completed design projects

Perks and Benefits

Great team and culture

Hybrid work model

Competitive compensation

High Profile Fortune 500 clients

*MUST INCLUDE AN ONLINE DESIGN PORTFOLIO (showing a wide range of print and digital work for marketing specific purposes). Only candidates with an online portfolio will be considered.

*Please refrain from contacting our offices directly, we will review candidates and respond to those qualified in a timely manner.