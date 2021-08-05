Job Details

We’re looking for a Digital Designer to join our creative team. You should preferably have a few years of professional design experience, however, if you’re a rookie but have a great portfolio, you should apply either way. We’re looking for someone with great skills in web design and app design and is hungry and motivated to grow within this field as well as more strategic UX design. If you join us you’ll be part of an agency that during 2020 has attracted some of the uttermost innovative and prominent brands in Sweden, like H&M, Lifesum, Klarna, Zettle, Memmo, Electrolux and so on.

At Most Studios, we create powerful brands and great products, and we do it together with clients that truly push boundaries and shape the future. We also create and develop our own in-house projects as well as partner with great entrepreneurs on joint ventures, like the rewarded Soon app. We’re ~15 people strong, but growing rapidly, (usually) working from our office in Gamla Stan in Stockholm.

The role

﻿You will be involved in the design process from A-Z. You will be responsible for sketching out rough interactions and visual interfaces, to help define new ideas, iterate, and build clickable prototypes for which you will develop the final look and feel.

You have an excellent portfolio

You have relevant studies in Graphic Design, Interaction Design, Product Design, Service Design, or a closely related field

You have 2-5 years of agency experience (or equivalent)

You have excellent knowledge of Figma / Sketch + Adobe Creative Suite

An understanding of User Interface, User Experience, and Interaction Design

Knowledge of prototyping tools and motion design

You’re a conceptual thinker, we want you to be a part of the initial creative process and not only the execution

You are someone who is seeking to deepen your skillset and grow within the role to become a true star of digital design

Responsibilities

Define – Research and analysis

Prototype – Concepts, flows, and journeys

Design – UX/UI templates, principles, and systems

Implement – documentation, quality assurance, and go-to-market

What you can expect from us:

Competitive salary

4,5% pension on top of salary per month

3000 SEK per year for health-related expenses, such as gym membership, sports-gear, yoga class, etc.

5 weeks yearly vacation

Fully equipped Macbook pro

iPhone + phone bill paid

Health insurance

We’re strong believers in work/life balance

Huge career growth potential within a scaling business – we aim to promote from within

A dynamic, fast-moving culture that advocates entrepreneurship and collaboration



