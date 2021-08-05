Job Details

about the role:

We’re looking for a self-starting interactive designer with a mastery of design craft and an infectiously positive attitude to create high-impact work across our digital product experiences. This person thrives in fast-paced environments, works well with product, and engineering partners, and is both a skilled individual contributor and is also excited about collaborating with other designers to create high-impact work.

As a Senior Designer, your task is to blend design and strategy to solve complex user problems. You will be involved at every step of product development, from brainstorming broad ideas to ensure design quality through launch. Using your full range of interaction, visual, and product thinking skills, you will lead and own an experience for our product teams.

what you'll do:

Work closely with Product and Engineering

Creates high-quality deliverables and executes based on UX goals and priorities with limited guidance or direction, managing their work to a more extensive schedule

Work across the entire design stack, including: speccing projects; designing workflows, detailed interactions, and high-fidelity visuals; and ensuring quality implementation

Explain and debate the reasoning behind your product decisions

about you:

5+ years of experience, ideally from a consumer tech company or product design agency

Bachelors or Master Degree in the study of design or equivalent project/portfolio experience.

Sound understanding of UX methodologies and visual communication principles.

Knowledge of front-end web best practices and responsive and adaptive design.

Strong organizational and communication skills.

Developed a Design System from the ground up

Expert in Figma, experience managing component libraries in Figma

finally perks!

Work title freedom

Fully covered health benefits

Personal growth Fridays

Fertility & family planning benefits

Massage therapy sessions

Group guided meditations

Team building trips

Fully loaded kitchen with coffee, tea, fruit and snacks

Biweekly team socials

Unlimited time off







