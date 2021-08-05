Job Details

UX/UI Design Consultant

We're looking for a UX/UI Designer to join our team of professional consultants. OneSpring designs digital experiences for some of the largest companies and government agencies in the world. We use design to solve problems and believe in delighting clients with an unparalleled approach to human-centered design. We value critical thinkers, creativity, team players with humility and grit. Our goal is to create beautiful and functional solutions that our clients love.





Description

As a UX/UI consultant, you will be part of a team of highly talented UX designers and researchers. You will be responsible for the visual design and prototyping of systems and applications based on requirements gathered from stakeholders keeping an eye on user-centered design. These responsibilities include developing workflows, interactions flows/information architecture, navigational flows, site aesthetics, and mock-ups, while learning to work effectively in design thinking workshops. These responsibilities extend from page-level user interaction to process flows, including conditional logic and decision points, to inform how best to build new products and services. Also, you will be expected to design quickly and efficiently with minimal to no instruction.





We are looking for both knowledge and experience in Human-Centered Design and User Experience areas such as Research, Interaction Design, Knowledge Management, Prototyping, Information Architecture, and UX Testing. Additionally, Visual Design experience in areas such as Color Theory, Page Layout, and Typography is also helpful. Any experience in requirements gathering techniques and practices is helpful.





Minimum of 2-5 years of applied experience in human-centered design processes for complex products or services. Portfolio to demonstrate relevant experience required. You must be a U.S. Citizen for this position.





Responsibilities

Participates in stakeholder meetings exhibiting strong business communications skills;

Creates user-centered design for software projects by considering market analysis, customer feedback, and usability findings using best practices and standards;

Leverages principles of design, brand knowledge and design tools to create exceptional interactive designs that are in alignment with the brand and the concept and meet the objectives of the project;

Displays strong proficiency in designing for a variety of interactive applications: websites, email marketing, digital presentations and documents, social media profiles, mobile applications, etc.;

Delivery of low, medium, and high fidelity page designs and scenarios;

Quickly and confidently designing wireframes, flow charts and mock-ups;

Highly skilled in information architecture, task flows, and conceptual design;

Developing an active knowledge base of best practices for both Analysis and Design (including social media, email, web, blogs, mobile) disciplines while conforming to established OneSpring standards;

Proactively communicating and collaborating with external and internal customers to analyze information needs and functional requirements and deliver the following artifacts as needed: Functional requirements (Business Requirements Documents) use cases, scenarios, supplementary specifications, etc.;

Organizing information thoughtfully so that it makes sense to stakeholders and other team members

Participating in Requirements Review Sessions and Visualization Comment Review Sessions with stakeholders, capturing feedback and revisions;

Capturing, communicating, and modeling business processes, recommending process improvement

Managing multiple versions of technical documentation (including configuration management and change control);

Organizing and managing large amounts of requirements for each project;

Participates in and adding value to creative, business, and technical discussions;

Excellent verbal and written communication, interpersonal and teaming skills;

Organized and detail-oriented.

You must be a U.S. Citizen for this position.





Tools

XD, Axure, UXPin, Invision, Sketch, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, MS PowerPoint, HTML, & CSS

Preferences

Experience with pattern libraries and design systems;

Familiarity with user experience metrics and analytics tools;

Enterprise product strategy and design;

Experience with User Research;

Experience working with Agile product development process.





Education

4-year degree in HCI, Interactive Design, Business Administration, Marketing Communications, Information Systems, Computer Science, Graphic Design or equivalent area.





OneSpring, LLC. is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.