Senior Visual Designer, Brand

About the Role:

We are looking for a Visual Designer to join our Design team at Landing! In this role, you’ll work closely with the Marketing department to design and execute assets to serve all areas of Landing.

About the Team:

You’ll join a team of talented individuals that are on a mission to improve the way people live and will be able to make all kinds of things happen without limits. You will collaborate with the Product Design team and work cross functionally with the Marketing team to develop the design behind all brand marketing assets. This role can be performed in a fully remote capacity, at our headquarters in Birmingham, AL or in our San Francisco, CA office.

What You'll Do:

Create and maintain all marketing assets.

Create assets for performance ad campaigns.

Create landing pages that support ad campaigns and other growth initiatives

Partner closely with the Marketing team to ensure brand consistency, cohesiveness and evolve our visual and motion language.

Own conceptual development and delivery of visuals across different media.

Explain your design decisions and embrace feedback.

Contribute and support the design team by meeting deadlines, able to manage their time and various projects at the same time, open to executing small production projects to large creative projects and communicate design decisions clearly

What You Need:

3+ years of relevant working experience

Ability to work autonomously

Ability to perform and execute under pressure

Detail oriented, meticulous, and a keen eye for design

You have an expert understanding of visual design principles (proportion, hierarchy, balance, contrast, etc.)

Well-organized and able to handle multiple assignments with varying deadlines

Excellent samples and/or portfolio available for review

Fluency with common design software Figma, InDesign, After Effects, Illustrator)

Openness to critique from various partners and curiosity to learn from a spectrum of perspectives

Collaborative and and open-minded

Knowledge of Wordpress, HTML, CSS, and JS is a plus.

About Us:

Landing is revolutionizing apartment living by providing our members the most streamlined end-to-end platform with access to tens of thousands of furnished and unfurnished apartments in over 80+ markets, and counting, that renters can book in just minutes. Our flexible leases allow members to realize more freedom and opportunities in life. Switching between apartments is simple, and does not require a security deposit, broker fee, or additional months' rent. You can manage every part of the Landing experience in a single, centralized app, which includes paying rent or scheduling regular cleanings with the touch of a finger.

Our dual headquarters reside in San Francisco, California, and Birmingham, Alabama, but our employees live and work all over the country. In addition to these two locations, Landing manages distribution centers across the U.S. that work to deliver and manage furnishings within our tailored homes. Our host network, comprising roughly 700 professionals, complement these areas by working directly with members to ensure their happiness and maintain comfort.

Join our rapidly expanding team to work on product, design, supply chain, operations, marketing, engineering, interior design, sales, legal, people, and finance to create more freedom and opportunities for renters across the U.S.

Our Leadership Principles:

At Landing, we use our Leadership Principles every day - whether we’re discussing new projects, deciding the best solutions for our members, or brainstorming a new product feature. We believe these shared values foster the best results.

Landing is a dynamic, fast moving, customer first organization whose core values are authenticity, ownership, a service-first mindset, and entrepreneurship. To be successful in creating the best experience for both our members and team members, we’re building a culture that thinks big, is hands-on, and solves problems at hyper warp speed. We are doers that do more with less and we’re constantly looking to raise the bar. Come enjoy the journey with us as we shake up the way people think about renting!

Benefits & Perks:

Landing aims to create a workplace that fosters both personal and professional growth. Our benefits include, but are not limited to:

Solid compensation package + stock options

Comprehensive benefits - medical, dental, and vision + pre-tax commuter & FSA

We’ve got you covered with our 401(k) plan

Feel relaxed with super generous paid-time-off

Grow with us - opportunities for upward mobility

Explore & travel comfortably - 7 free nights in a Landing home per year

Live with Landing - employee perks for temporary or indefinite stays

Landing provides equal opportunities for everyone that works for us and everyone that applies to join our team, without regard to sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sexual orientation, any service, past, present, or future, in the uniformed services of the United States (military or veteran status), or any other consideration protected by federal, state, or local law. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.