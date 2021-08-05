Job Details

Senior Frontend ReactJS Developer with Expert React, TypeScript, & CSS Proficiency





Flare is a fast-growing tech startup building emergency response systems for the future. Our platform powers emergency response and rescue services through our 24/7 dispatch centre as well as partner integrated SOS and EMS applications.





The platform:

Our vision is that no matter where you are, or who you are, emergency response is only minutes away. Over the last five years, we’ve built, deployed, and operated a lifesaving platform that has reduced response times by more than 80% and saved thousands of lives from previously impossible situations.

Primarily based in Nairobi, Kenya with both in-country and remote teams, we are looking for a front-end/ReactJS expert to join our platform dev team.





The role:

This Lead Frontend/ReactJS dev role is focused on development of user-facing interfaces and features for Emergency Responders who use the Flare platform for mission-critical response, communication, and coordination. You will:

Develop and deploy features for mission-critical tools/services and rescue operations management.

Work closely with a creative and technical team — through briefings, brainstorms, planning meetings, and stand-ups — to translate user stories and business requirements into technical requirements, plans, and tasks.

Work closely with our team to spec, develop, test and deploy platform features.

Work on new and existing interfaces on the platform to deploying new features, optimizing the UI, and improve platform speed and resilience.

This is a live platform, used 24/7 to coordinate and manage rescue operations. It requires a dedication to deploying well-tested production-ready code, a familiarity with feature/task planning and testing, and close collaboration across product, dev, devops, testing, and operations teams/functions.





Role requirements:

A senior Javascript Frontend developer with expert proficiency in React, Typescript, Apollo GraphQL, HTML, CSS, and relevant frameworks/APIs (Redux, Google Maps).

Experience building usable responsive web interfaces that look good and run smoothly in the browser.

Experience developing feature- and data-rich professional platforms or SaaS products.

Expert proficiency writing well-crafted, well-annotated code quickly and maintaining a solid well-tested product through frequent releases.

Experience working in highly-collaborative teams/environments, on live platforms requiring zero downtime and seamless deployments.

Good planning, time-management, accurate task scheduling, and excellent communication skills are required.





The team:

We are a lean team of highly experienced developers (in-house and distributed), working to expand our team with the right skillsets and people to accelerate development and take our product to the next level. You should have ample collaboration experience and enjoy the agile, highly collaborative and communicative team environment. You should enjoy working with all types of people and not take yourself too seriously. You must be comfortable with feedback, failure, direction, redirection, and maintaining focus on our users and business requirements.





How to apply:

When applying, we'll ask for a one-page (only) resume and some specific questions relating to this role. Make sure to highlight your experience with React, TypeScript, GraphQL, and other relevant frameworks and APIs within that one page. Once screened, we'll ask select candidates to answer additional role-related questions via an online form, particularly to elaborate on relevant work samples and team work experience. The third step is an online assessment, and for top candidates the fourth and final step is the interview.

If you have any questions about the process, please email recruitment @ flare.co.ke. Otherwise, please apply here.