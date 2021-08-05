Director of Product Design

Job Details

Working at RippleMatch:

At RippleMatch, we build technology to make early-career hiring more effective while increasing access to opportunity. Figuring out where to begin your career is a difficult and overwhelming decision. Traditional career services and job boards with millions of postings aren't very helpful. It's also not a fair contest. For many students, opportunity is limited based on where they attend school and their personal networks. RippleMatch is changing this. Our platform is a two-sided marketplace — on one side, we help early-career candidates from around the country discover job opportunities that match their skills and interests without effort. On the other side, RippleMatch helps hundreds of employers like Amazon, eBay, and Teach for America hire top talent virtually and build diverse teams. We have a technical product that leverages automation and intelligent workflows to make finding your dream job or hiring the right candidate easier, faster, and fairer than ever before. Since launching RippleMatch from a college dorm room in 2016, we've raised $34 million in venture funding, grown to 1 million+ users from 1300+ colleges & universities, and brought on hundreds of leading employers as customers. Our tight-knit team of 60+ talented people works hard, celebrates wins, and cares deeply about changing the way finding a job works.

NYC or Remote:

RippleMatch has a NYC headquarters but follows a remote-first working policy. What does this mean? You can come into our NYC office everyday, once in a while or very rarely! RippleMatch will keep eastern hours as a company and we will expect any remote employee to have consistent high-speed WiFi access and maintain full time residency in the United States. Creating strong bonds between RippleMatch team members means a lot to us and we are investing heavily in creating opportunities to make sure remote employees get plenty of in-person time. We offer in-person onboarding, travel benefits and virtual team building activities!

The Role:

As our Director of Product Design, you will be responsible for owning all aspects of product design including product ideation, building a design system, and obsessing over fine UI/UX details. You will collaborate with the product and engineering teams through all stages of product development to develop an incredible user experience for all of our products.

You will design our employer product, facing many B2B enterprise SaaS challenges as you build an intelligent operating system for early career recruitment. You will work on our Events product, building technology to automate the most time intensive parts of hosting a campus event. You will design our candidate-facing consumer product to fix the broken on-campus recruiting process and ensure equity and dignity in the job seeking process. You will develop a consistent brand and visual identity for the company. This position will start as the founding design hire in an individual contributor role but grow to leading and building a small team. This position reports to the CTO/founder.

Who we are looking for:

Someone who makes decisions with a deep understanding of the bigger picture

Someone who consistently creates beautiful and intuitive designs

Exceptional product thinking

Customer empathy and ability to relate to our users

Strong work ethic and high productivity

Seamless collaboration with engineers and product

5+ years of product design experience, preferably at a SaaS startup

Nice to have:

Prior management experience

Early stage startup experience

Enterprise B2B SaaS experience with ACV 40k+

Culture & Perks:

At RippleMatch, we understand that our success stems from the people we have on board, which is why we invest heavily in our team’s well-being and growth. We offer a full slate of perks including equity, a dog friendly office, paid vacation, discounted memberships to Class Pass, a pre-tax commuter program, discounted Citi Bike memberships and comprehensive healthcare benefits (with free plan options!). We work hard to foster a culture of constant self-improvement, true ownership, and positivity. At our core, we are a tight-knit team that works hard, celebrates wins, and cares deeply about changing the way finding a job works. We are going to fundamentally transform the hiring landscape and won’t settle for anything less.

Our office is conveniently located near Union Square in Manhattan, NYC.

RippleMatch is a proud equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, age, protected veteran or disabled status, or genetic information.