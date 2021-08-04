Job Details

What the role requires:

A strong graphic designer that loves to tell visual stories. You will be able to create in different styles to match the message and product.

The daily:

Design on-brand visual assets for marketing campaigns including graphics, icons & typography

Create layouts for our website & other marketing initiatives (not written content)

Partner with Kyiv Design team on future Swivl branding projects

Own the full process of project needs including production, pre-press, print, and web-based technologies

Are you Mission Driven?

Swivl is a group of passionate people that believe in our mission to drive coaching in schools to affect change in the world. To join us you must be coachable (read to learn more).

The right candidate will have:

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite and Figma

Understanding of design requirements for social platforms

HTML and CSS capability

System administration experience with WordPress

4+ years of experience in Graphic Design with a design-related degree

What is Swivl?

Swivl is a global leader whose mission is to scale coaching in education with our easy-to-use and highly impactful classroom technology solutions. Over 50,000 schools use our award-winning Swivl Robot for teacher observations. Combine it with our SaaS product, Teams, to incorporate it with your coaching program. We also have a Clubhouse-style FERPA/COPPA compliant audio app, Skilled. space, to engage in more diverse conversations around interests, skills, and goals. Our asynchronous tool, Synth, is used for strengthening relationships made with ongoing one-to-one voice coaching. In addition, we have a range of innovative education-based solutions in the works.

Location. Location. Location.

We are a distributed team with offices in California and Kyiv, Ukraine. This position will be remote within the United States.





We strive to embrace what makes each one of us unique; we each have our own story, and there is only one YOU. Whether looking at our current staff or future team members, we believe that everyone has something to offer, and our employment practices reflect that. Whether by mandate or not, we never have and never will make our employment decision based upon race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. If you are passionate about being coachable, we may be the place for you!



