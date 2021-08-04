Senior Designer

Job Details

About HIGHOPES

HIGHOPES Design is a small creative agency that specializes in the cannabis industry. We offer branding, packaging, website design, and marketing solutions for all types of cannabis businesses. We’ve been working with clients both nationwide and internationally since 2018.

Currently, our team is 100% remote, but all are located on the west coast (Seattle and San Diego) and work in the PST timezone. However, we’ll be looking to transition to working in-person at an office in San Diego by the end of 2022.

While knowledge of the cannabis industry is helpful, our company culture is professional, friendly, and open. We’re a core team of three that work alongside other long-term contractors for support.

Job Summary

In this role, you'll be responsible for leading the visual direction for multiple projects simultaneously, presenting work directly to clients, and interpreting feedback into revisions. We utilize ClickUp for our Project Management and Slack for internal communications so you’ll be using those platforms on a daily basis.

Your main role is to execute branding, packaging, and website design solutions that uniquely solve the problems of our clients. The role is client-facing, so you'll also be communicating with the client in combination with the Creative Director.

Due to the fact we’ll hopefully be moving in-person next year, it’s a requirement that you are located in the San Diego area or within commuting distance.

Core Responsibilities

Logo design

Identity design

Packaging design

Website UX/UI design

Print collateral design

Creating brand guidelines

Digital marketing

Present work in client meetings/presentations

Required Skills

Google GSuite

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe InDesign

Bonus Qualifications

ClickUp

Slack

Adobe After Effects

Invision

Wordpress

Who You are

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

5+ years experience

Self-starter mentality

Strong creative intuition

Flexible and adaptable

Comfortable interacting with clients

Patient and persistent

Strong self-project management skills

We're a small team, so the evolution/expansion of your role is likely

Availability

30-40 hours a week with the ability to consistently meet for internal meetings, client presentations, brainstorm sessions, internal reviews, and project kickoff calls.

This is a contract position through the end of January 2022, with the opportunity to extend into a long-term/full-time position.