Senior Product Designer

Did you know that lumber prices are outperforming Bitcoin?

Did you know that the construction industry spends $1.4T on materials annually yet all of that spend takes place offline?

Did you know that the best available data source for tracking construction prices is a physical catalogue that's been published annually since 1945?

1build translates building blueprints into shopping lists of construction materials that can be purchased from local suppliers. Over the last 9 months, we've grown 13x in revenue and facilitated $1B+ in construction spend.

You'll be joining a leadership team with backgrounds at Tesla, Uber, Bechtel, and CloudKitchens. We've raised $20M from investors like Initialized Capital's Garry Tan and co-founders of PlanGrid since launching 18 months ago.

The Opportunity

Help shape the 1build platform and product team culture

Turn concepts and requirements documents into fully fleshed out user flows

Create industry-leading estimation tools for both our internal estimators and builder customers

Acquire insights through user interviews, feedback, and analytics tools

Work closely with our engineering team to create clear requirements and success criteria

Work with Operations and Account Management teams to create feedback loops between product and the actual users of the features and services being built

Support the Head of Product in defining quarterly objectives and long-term planning and strategy

Assist with producing and defining product marketing and user documentation assets

Work alongside a world-class team with backgrounds at Tesla, WeWork, Uber, Cloud Kitchens, and Apple

Become one of 1build’s first designers

Your Skills

You have a portfolio that showcases both strong visual and interaction design work

You have an interest in architecture, buildings, and a motivation to positively impact the construction industry

You find enjoyment designing organizational systems and frameworks

You’re comfortable working with data and letting it inform decisions

You have a general understanding of engineering processes and how web applications function

You’re comfortable crafting designs within established visual systems as well as expanding and evolving the existing design systems

You can confidently solicit and provide feedback to continually improve the quality of our products through multiple iterations

You have experience solving complex interaction and data problems

You can run autonomously and own a task from beginning to end

Benefits and Perks

Globally distributed team

Competitive base + equity compensation plan

Flexible PTO and sick days

Paid holidays

Free lunches every Wednesday

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Home office stipend and co-working allowance

Competitive maternity/paternity leave

1build is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 1build is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity for all employees and to providing employees with a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. 1build is committed to creating an inclusive, safe work environment for all employees. All employment decisions at 1build are based on business needs, job requirements and individual qualifications, without regard to race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, family or parental status, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. 1build will not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on any of these characteristics. 1build encourages applicants of all ages.