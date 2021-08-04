Senior Product Designer
Did you know that lumber prices are outperforming Bitcoin?
Did you know that the construction industry spends $1.4T on materials annually yet all of that spend takes place offline?
Did you know that the best available data source for tracking construction prices is a physical catalogue that's been published annually since 1945?
1build translates building blueprints into shopping lists of construction materials that can be purchased from local suppliers. Over the last 9 months, we've grown 13x in revenue and facilitated $1B+ in construction spend.
You'll be joining a leadership team with backgrounds at Tesla, Uber, Bechtel, and CloudKitchens. We've raised $20M from investors like Initialized Capital's Garry Tan and co-founders of PlanGrid since launching 18 months ago.
The Opportunity
- Help shape the 1build platform and product team culture
- Turn concepts and requirements documents into fully fleshed out user flows
- Create industry-leading estimation tools for both our internal estimators and builder customers
- Acquire insights through user interviews, feedback, and analytics tools
- Work closely with our engineering team to create clear requirements and success criteria
- Work with Operations and Account Management teams to create feedback loops between product and the actual users of the features and services being built
- Support the Head of Product in defining quarterly objectives and long-term planning and strategy
- Assist with producing and defining product marketing and user documentation assets
- Work alongside a world-class team with backgrounds at Tesla, WeWork, Uber, Cloud Kitchens, and Apple
- Become one of 1build’s first designers
Your Skills
- You have a portfolio that showcases both strong visual and interaction design work
- You have an interest in architecture, buildings, and a motivation to positively impact the construction industry
- You find enjoyment designing organizational systems and frameworks
- You’re comfortable working with data and letting it inform decisions
- You have a general understanding of engineering processes and how web applications function
- You’re comfortable crafting designs within established visual systems as well as expanding and evolving the existing design systems
- You can confidently solicit and provide feedback to continually improve the quality of our products through multiple iterations
- You have experience solving complex interaction and data problems
- You can run autonomously and own a task from beginning to end
Benefits and Perks
- Globally distributed team
- Competitive base + equity compensation plan
- Flexible PTO and sick days
- Paid holidays
- Free lunches every Wednesday
- Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance
- Home office stipend and co-working allowance
- Competitive maternity/paternity leave
1build is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 1build is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity for all employees and to providing employees with a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. 1build is committed to creating an inclusive, safe work environment for all employees. All employment decisions at 1build are based on business needs, job requirements and individual qualifications, without regard to race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, family or parental status, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. 1build will not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on any of these characteristics. 1build encourages applicants of all ages.