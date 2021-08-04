Job Details

ABOUT THE ROLE: EXPERIENCE STRATEGIST | PRODUCT DESIGNER

One part designer, one part strategist, and one part artist. You create products like most individuals create experiences, thinking through the beginning, the middle, and the end. You enjoy a strategic plan, a roadmap forward, and making the impossible possible. You are a pragmatic visionary, valuing the MVP and have the ability to scale forward. When it comes to product design, you can work within parameters and can execute on UX/UI best practices. You emphasize the end-user needs and behaviors and draw hard lines around features that don’t bring value to the experience.

As an Experienced Strategist | Product Designer at Rebel & Co, you are focused on designing product experiences that are strategic, scalable, and, by all means, exceptional. Your primary purpose is to design the product with the stated business goals in mind.

Consulting with Executive Clients at Fortune 1000 and mid-sized businesses, you design with clarity and pragmatism, with the ability to communicate your reason and logic for design choices. With a number of best practices and tools in your repertoire, you are skilled in UX/UI design principles, user research principles, and MVP creation and priorities. Collaborative in your approach, you work closely with internal strategy and brand teams and alongside development teams to ensure successful integrations.

As a remote team, you will collaborate with others in various locations. Therefore, high levels of communication, consistency, reliability, and initiative are key predictors of success in this role. As a growing company, you can expect fast-moving timelines, a high growth mentality, and the opportunity to wear many different hats.





Responsibilities

Illustrate design ideas on storyboards, process flows, and site maps

Develop high-fidelity prototypes and wireframes

Working with visual designer & product strategist, define a product experience that delivers on the stated business goals and leverages the visual framework and guidelines

Design for both mobile (iOS and Android) and responsive web applications

Collaborate with front-end developers and solutions architects to ensure seamless integration and design feasibility

Design & implement landing pages

Troubleshoot UX issues and points of friction





Requirements:

Proven track record of UX design experience, with preference given to candidates who have experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments

Figma expertise

Extra points go to candidates who have brought new-to-market products to life

Solid understanding of graphic design, web technologies, and prototyping tools

Solid grasp on the principles of user-centered design (UCD) and the value it brings to experience design

Ability to clearly and effectively communicate design decisions and approach to client and cross-functional

Portfolio demonstrates rock-solid skills in UX architecture and interaction design

Superb communication and process management skills

Self-motivated and collaborative, able to manage a remote work environment

Education, formal or work experience, in design, UX, HCI, cognitive psychology, or related field

**When applying, let us know you found us on Dribbble!