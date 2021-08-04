Senior UI Designer

Job Details

Welcome to StormSensor!

StormSensor, a climate technology startup, is expanding our team! StormSensor works with cities across the U.S. to track how water moves through their storm, sewer, and coastal infrastructure. Our high-resolution sensor networks monitor flow and temperature every 5 minutes, while our proprietary algorithms and intuitive software provide cities with simple, practical insights to help them adapt to climate-driven risks from flooding, sea level rise, tidal surges, and storms.

We are searching for a brilliant mid- to senior-level UI designer who is passionate about protecting our water and creating vibrant communities, thrives with remote work, and integrates perfectly with our team. You have excellent design skills and you are an expert at how to architect and implement intuitive designs at both the component and application level.

You will be joining a small team, so communication skills are paramount. Being able to explain your work to environmental engineers, salespeople, scientists, and customers is all part of the job.

Every decision you make at StormSensor is impactful, and you have a voice in design, architecture, and implementation.

About You

You are an analytical and creative designer who can grasp user needs and solve problems, and you work thoroughly yet efficiently. We expect you will analyze, evaluate, and draw upon UX/UI designs utilized across other industries and verticals to help StormSensor meet and exceed the expectations of its customers at every touchpoint and interaction. We have focused on time-series data to date; now we’re branching into spatial analytics; your deep understanding of spatial data visualization is critical. We will want to see your portfolio of creative and successful UI projects.

In addition, you are:

Motivated and determined to do great work. You don’t need to be micromanaged, and you manage your time well.

An excellent communicator with strong written and verbal communication skills.

A deeply experienced designer. You’ve built, shipped, and supported at least three major projects.

A mentor. You can communicate collaboratively with everyone about it.

Able to ask for and accept feedback gracefully and effectively.

Excited to work with a startup and understand that our customers drive our success.

Egoless (or at least as much as is reasonable for a human to be). You’ll make mistakes, you’ll fix mistakes, you won’t judge others’ mistakes, and you’ll grow from each experience.

Roles/Responsibilities

Analyze and meet product specifications and user expectations

Support the product owners with concept and usability testing and gathering feedback

Use special personas based on user research results

Build wireframes, mockups, and prototypes around customer needs

Help solve UX problems, such as usability or discoverability, using creative and best-in-class options

Discuss design ideas and prototypes with product owners and developers

Collaborate to design the information architecture structure for new features

Stay informed about competitor products and industry trends

Qualifications

6+ years' experience of professional work as a UI Designer

Experience working with climate and water data is a huge bonus!

Experience in complex spatial data visualization

Experience with design software (Sketch or similar, we use Figma) and a solid portfolio of design projects

Experience using and implementing Google’s Material Design kit

Excellent knowledge of interaction design

Basic knowledge of information architecture

Familiarity with Scrum

Experience in project management

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with business-oriented approach

Strong verbal and written communication skills

· Self-motivated and reliable with excellent time management and organizational skills: we can count on you, and you can count on us to do our jobs and support each other.

Requirements

U.S. work authorization

Benefits & Perks

Salary DOE

Monthly health insurance stipend

Unlimited paid time off

Remote work + tight team

Passionate, collaborative, and generally awesome co-workers

Coming October 1: comprehensive benefits, including company-sponsored health insurance



