Web Design (apply link updated)

Job Details

I'm looking to hire a web designer to help me deliver exceptional products/pages to my clients.

$40/hour

Most projects are web apps and landing pages. Work is remote, at least 4 working hours of overlap with PST time-zone required.

Work is available to start right away upon hiring.





UPDATE: I'm sorry I thought there was a form fill here on Dribbble or at least a message button for applications to this job. The apply button link has been updated and I'll still review the ones that were emailed to me.