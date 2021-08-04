Web Design (apply link updated)

All Jobs
I'm looking to hire a web designer to help me deliver exceptional products/pages to my clients.

$40/hour

Most projects are web apps and landing pages. Work is remote, at least 4 working hours of overlap with PST time-zone required.

Work is available to start right away upon hiring.


UPDATE: I'm sorry I thought there was a form fill here on Dribbble or at least a message button for applications to this job. The apply button link has been updated and I'll still review the ones that were emailed to me.

Job Type
Part-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
