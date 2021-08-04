Job Details

Stackin’ is changing the culture around finance. We're on the mission to make finance easy for everyone by making it inclusive, educational, and fun. We’re now looking to hire a kick-ass Product Designer.

Reporting to the Chief Product Officer, you will be responsible for designing the user experience and interface of Stackin’s native mobile apps.

Ideally you’ll be based in Los Angeles, where we operate a hybrid remote / office structure. However, if you’ve got the right skills & experience we’d be open to a 100% remote structure, as long as it’s based within the continental US.





What will you do?

Drive and participate in concept and ideation sessions leveraging ethnographic research and design thinking.

Balance customer frictions and needs with our business goals, market viability, and technical feasibility.

Hands-on delivery of product concepts, user journeys, storyboards, system maps, user flows, wireframes and prototypes with Figma, Sketch, Adobe CS, InVision, and other tools.

Incorporate user research and usability testing to iterate on product solutions.

Collaborate effectively with multi-disciplinary teams including product managers, engineers, marketers, and corporate executives.

Communicate the product’s vision and articulate design decisions and trade-offs to individuals across the business.

Partner with Engineering to ensure designs are properly implemented.

Contribute to the Design cohort through knowledge-sharing and presentations with other Designers.

Be fluent in the latest mobile design and technology trends and influences how they could be applied to our products.

Provides strong rationale for approach and outcomes in relation to multiple design and strategy modules in a thoughtful, articulate manner





What's important?

Experience designing, shipping and iterating mobile user experiences.

Experience as a Lead Experience or Product Designer in a multi-disciplinary team

Deep subject matter expertise, research and testing techniques and ability to discern which practice to use for which activity.

Proven experience setting up teams and personally driving delivery of concepts, personas, user journeys, storyboards, user flows, wireframes, prototypes, etc

Exceptional communication skills and presentation skills

A self-starter with an ability to excel in a dynamic, ever-changing environment





What Leads To Success?

Experience with mindfulness / wellness products

Experience of designing native mobile apps for both iOS and Android platforms

If interested in applying for the role, you can also send you resume and design portfolio to talent@stackin.com.

Stackin’ offers competitive group health and insurance plans, 401(k), vacation and time-off policies, and paid parental leave. Stackin’ does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender/gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for our candidates and employees and are working to enact positive change internally and across the advertising industry at large with respect to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.