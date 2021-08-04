Job Details

At Stackin’, we believe that great creativity comes from collaboration and culture. We are looking for a Creative Director with experience building an innovative brand at the intersection of finance and entertainment. You should have the drive to deliver work that helps Stackin’ live up to our mission to actively improve people’s relationship with their finances. You must have a book that shows you can build & lead a consumer brand with a strong understanding of reaching millennials & Gen Z. The right candidate should have a strong foundation in concepting, writing, and visuals for an app based product, advertising and promotion.





A Creative Director at Stackin’ is a player/coach role; you must be comfortable being hands on. You will oversee project teams as well as operate autonomously, owning the brand and serving as the point person for the creative team across all aspects of the brand & service. The junior creative team members will depend on you for guidance, coaching, and mentorship. This position will lead teams of both internal and freelance creative support including writers (strategic and creative) required to produce assigned projects.





This role requires the ability to quickly learn the deep organizational knowledge of working across multiple teams within the product, growth, marketing and business development. Excellent relationship and leadership skills, a high level of organization, brand management, detail, and time management, as well as the ability to find efficiencies in processes while simultaneously working on multiple fast paced projects are essential. You know when and how to ask for help. You are open to input and use it to grow. You’re a problem solver, driven to tackle problems and your creative solutions to them are strategic, smart and accessible. As a challenge seeker, you meet difficulties with curiosity, perseverance and adaptability.





You’ll report to our Chief Revenue & Growth Officer ensuring our brand and creative is cohesive across all mediums and channels.





Responsibilities:

Create & Maintain Brand Book - Includes Mission, Ethos, Values, Logos, Color Palette, Typefaces, Iconography, Tone

Create & Maintain Style Guide - Company’s set of standards for writing, editing, formatting, and designing documents that sets the standard requirements for voice, grammar, punctuation, tense, tone, wording, and writing best practices

Establish creative department budgets

Hire and manage freelance and full-time Copywriters, Graphic Designers and other members of the creative team

Brief & assign project workloads and supervise the department's daily workflow

Direct brainstorming meetings and creative sessions

Work with marketing and product teams to strategize creative needs & goals in addition collaborating with the leadership team to understand timing and resources where related to creative deliverables.

Strive for creative excellence by pushing for great work from the start of every project. Champion craft and be responsible for raising the bar of everything you touch.

Remain current with entertainment and pop culture; bring this knowledge to your projects and require it of your teams as well.

Lead your team in developing creative processes and setting the tone for a structured deadline oriented team

Cultivate a culture of high-volume creativity. Push yourself and junior teams to come up with lots and lots of ideas, knowing some of them might miss the mark.

Drive creative direction and vision for multiple projects; bring clarity and direction to each project you oversee or participate in.

Read every brief before your team gets it: work with strategy to ensure the brief will lead to great work

Defend the work and your decisions; take creative feedback from multiple sources and sort out how to address it, directly or indirectly, for the benefit of the work. Be responsible for managing team requests with creative needs.

Be a sounding board and supportive creative leader for your team, while at the same time making sure they understand the high expectations of the work.

Contribute to a positive environment for all team members.

Look proactively for creative opportunities to elevate the brand

Constantly work to ensure the work your team is putting out is creatively and aesthetically ambitious; if no one else brings it, it’s on you to lead.





Qualifications:

You have a solid background; 1+ yrs at the CD level or 3+ yrs at the ACD level. Excellence in this role can come from a wide variety of different paths; candidates with unexpected and/or non-traditional backgrounds are highly encouraged to apply.

Experience across the following channels: Native App, digital, social, advertising & SMS is preferred.

Excellent verbal and written communication, strong interpersonal and collaboration, problem solving, time and project management and storytelling.

You are passionate about writing, concepting, and creating amazing, unexpected things that stand out in the world specifically geared towards Millennials & Gen Z

You have a demonstrated history of participating in culture and creating work that does.

You have a scrappy attitude, are highly resourceful, and are not in the habit of depending on large budgets or stacked staffing to complete high-quality projects on time.

You can delegate and own tasks and projects equally as effectively.

You have a strong understanding of what it takes to persuade people, internally and externally, to get excellent work made. You have excellent interpersonal savvy; the ability to relate well to all kinds of people, build rapport, form constructive and effective relationships, utilize diplomacy and tact, and diffuse even high-tension situations comfortably.

You have high integrity and instill trust and confidence in those around you; you have the ability to be direct and truthful, present the unvarnished truth, admit mistakes, and foster a collaborative and supporting working environment.

Deep industry experience in visual design, graphic design and/or branding, with additional expertise in human-centered design and digital product design.

Experience building, maintaining, and driving adherence to brand & design systems.

Proven leadership skills in previous roles and experiences.

A continual learner who integrates new learnings into their work on a continued basis.

An understanding and passion for personal finance is a plus.





The Stackin’ team is mostly working remotely during the pandemic; we work one to two days in our office in Venice, CA. Stackin’ offers competitive group health and insurance plans, 401(k), vacation and time-off policies, and paid parental leave.





Stackin’ does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender/gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for our candidates and employees and are working to enact positive change internally and across the advertising industry at large with respect to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.



