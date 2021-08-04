Lead Visual Designer

Job Details

Description

What's Clyde? - Clyde is an end-to-end product protection platform that is re-thinking the way retailers increase loyalty and drive revenue, and the way customers manage their purchases. We are tackling the $50B per year extended warranty market and becoming the de facto solution in the space by leveraging an intense focus on product, design, and customer experience. Clyde delivers product protection plans directly to consumers as they shop, owning the relationship from purchase to claim submission to resolution. We know that the relationship between retailers and their customers is far from over after checkout, so we’re building products to deliver value at every stage of this relationship.

The Visual Design Lead will work closely with the Sales and Marketing teams to create compelling experiences that delight our prospects and customers. You will help grow Clyde’s brand awareness by using design to demonstrate Clyde’s transparent, delightful experiences for our merchants’ customers. The Designer will be an integral part of the Marketing team and will report to the Director of Marketing.

This is the position for you if...

You are motivated by the opportunity to lead visual design at an early stage start-up

You enjoy working in a fast-paced environment

You have visual design experience at a B2B SaaS company

You approach to design with a strong sense of empathy for the customer

You are obsessed with details

Your friends and colleagues describe you as open and curious, and you are willing to go beyond the job description

You see how your role as a visual designer fits into the larger strategic vision

You have experience balancing customer experience and technical feasibility while maximizing business impact

What You’ll Do

Work with the marketing and sales teams to create compelling visuals for sales decks, digital ads, blog posts, emails, whitepapers, website, print materials, and more that help tell Clyde’s brand story

Build and own Clyde’s visual design guidelines

Work with our Product Design Lead on consistent branding across product and marketing

Help build out Clyde’s design processes, tools, and culture

Requirements

What We Look For

3-5 years of design experience at a software company

Fluency with the latest product and marketing design tools and technology (Figma, Adobe Creative Cloud, Sketch)

Experience with web, print, email, and digital ad design

Strong cross-functional communication skills

Knowledge of the Webflow CMS

Benefits

Who are we?

Clyde is a product and design lead organization founded in 2017 in NYC by a customer-obsessed team of designers, engineers, operators, and successful former founders. We have partnered with some of the top investors in the world to help us achieve our vision.

Why should you join us?

Clyde is building an incredibly thoughtful suite of products with enormous potential. We are a highly resourceful, motivated, and collaborative team, and we value diversity of all kinds. We hold ourselves to the highest standards. All members of our team will have ample opportunities for professional growth, plus, we offer competitive salaries and equity packages, health insurance, unlimited time off with a mandatory 10 days, a vacation fund, and a creative culture. We are building a really exciting company and can’t wait for you to join us.