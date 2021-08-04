Job Details

We're looking for a Lead Product Designer to join our growing team in Toronto! You'll work closely with all team members and stakeholders to shape world-class solutions and experiences for our clients. You bring a rigorous focus on the details and user needs without losing sight of the big picture.

We're a team of tight-knit individuals focused on creating meaningful work collaboratively while continuing to grow and learn as individuals. Our passion for design goes beyond daily work to create a culture of constant learning and growth. You can expect weekly meetups to talk about the latest trends, tools, and topics. Be prepared to contribute and inspire others around you. As part of a smaller group, you’ll have the opportunity to influence and help grow our design practice.

The Opportunity

As a Product Designer, you will be responsible for how products look, feel and move. You will be involved at all stages of the process and assist in the concept development, design, prototyping, and testing of products.

With a strong background in visual design, interaction design, technology, and UX, you'll work collaboratively with the team to ensure that every detail of the products and experiences we build are taken care of. You are a strong conceptual thinker with a demonstrated ability to understand user needs, motivations, and behaviours, and can translate this understanding into innovative solutions.

What you bring to the table