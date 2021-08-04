Product Designer
We're looking for a Lead Product Designer to join our growing team in Toronto! You'll work closely with all team members and stakeholders to shape world-class solutions and experiences for our clients. You bring a rigorous focus on the details and user needs without losing sight of the big picture.
We're a team of tight-knit individuals focused on creating meaningful work collaboratively while continuing to grow and learn as individuals. Our passion for design goes beyond daily work to create a culture of constant learning and growth. You can expect weekly meetups to talk about the latest trends, tools, and topics. Be prepared to contribute and inspire others around you. As part of a smaller group, you’ll have the opportunity to influence and help grow our design practice.
The Opportunity
As a Product Designer, you will be responsible for how products look, feel and move. You will be involved at all stages of the process and assist in the concept development, design, prototyping, and testing of products.
With a strong background in visual design, interaction design, technology, and UX, you'll work collaboratively with the team to ensure that every detail of the products and experiences we build are taken care of. You are a strong conceptual thinker with a demonstrated ability to understand user needs, motivations, and behaviours, and can translate this understanding into innovative solutions.
What you bring to the table
- You have a few years of experience as a designer, and love to create useful and intuitive products.
- You love exploring the latest and greatest in design tools while keeping emerging design patterns and visual treatments on your radar.
- You have a design portfolio that showcases your ability to launch highly visible products and applications.
- You know how to develop and work within design systems and patterns.
- You have experience working in a highly iterative environment and understand the importance of working through multiple options before landing on the right one.
- You contribute ideas to internal reviews and ask questions.
- You are embedded into the design community, building connections and giving back to the community.
- You are organized, self-motivated, and always looking to learn more.
- You are a team player.