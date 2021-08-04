Job Details

Thorn is a non-profit focused on building technology to defend children from sexual abuse. Working at Thorn allows you to apply your skills, expertise, and passions to directly impact the lives of vulnerable and abused children. Our staff solves dynamic, quickly evolving problems with our network of partners from tech companies, NGOs, and law enforcement agencies. If you can bring clarity to complexity and lightness to heavy issues, you could be an excellent fit for our team.

Our CEO took the stage at TED and shared our audacious goal of eliminating child sexual abuse material from the internet.

An essential part of our work at Thorn is victim identification. Together with our engineering and data science teams you'll be instrumental in determining priorities and shaping the next generation of the products that deliver critical insights to the work of those who are daily fighting to protect children from sexual abuse.

About the Role:

Thorn is looking for a Senior UX Designer to join our remote cross-functional team. Our ideal candidate has experience in the full life cycle of user experience and product design—from concept to prototyping to execution, and a healthy dose of curiosity. Part researcher, part strategist, and part designer, in this role, you might be sketching wireframes for a new feature set one day, hosting a co-design workshop the next, and wrapping up the week building scrappy digital prototypes to test. You will have the opportunity to partner with law enforcement across the U.S. and around the world —identifying design opportunities, imagining new possibilities, and bringing those ideas to life through engaging digital experiences.

Be solution-focused and medium-agnostic, willing to step out of your core skill set or discipline to find the correct solution to a challenge. Create digital solutions that address a range of challenges, translating user needs and real-world constraints into elegant, effective digital experiences.

Lead multidisciplinary teams through the design process - from discovery, research, and prototyping through execution and implementation - collaborating closely with engineering and product to find the best solutions together.

Create prototypes of different levels of fidelity to help determine design direction for a project.

Construct information architecture, interaction models, customer flows, schematics, and visual design that bring new ideas to life.

Work collaboratively with other UX Designers across Thorn to share research, concepts, and ideas in order to promote consistency and team growth.

Continuously measure how designs are performing and iterate to improve those experiences.

What We’re Looking For:

You have a commitment to putting the children we serve at the center of everything you do.

You can work with shifting requirements in a fast-paced and fluid environment and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including customers, engineers, product managers, and other UX designers.

Comfortable naming experience trade-offs, and translating user needs, business goals and technical limitations into effective MVP requirements.

Fluency in the human-centered design process from qualitative research and synthesis to ideation, prototyping, and implementation.

Ability to convey concepts through wireframes, flows, storyboards, and mockups.

A diverse portfolio showing a passion for discovery, interaction, and design with articulate storytelling.

Confident in presenting work and articulating user experience issues and concerns to team members and stakeholders.

Ability and interest to learn new design techniques and patterns quickly.

You have empathy and can be a strong advocate for our users while balancing the vision and constraints of technical or product realities.

Cultural sensitivity, creativity, and resourcefulness.

Self-motivated, able to work independently in a remote environment.

You communicate clearly, efficiently, and thoughtfully. We’re a highly-distributed team, so written communication is crucial.

Bonus: Previous experience working within a startup environment

Technologies We Use:

Axure RP

Sketch and/or Figma

StoriesOnBoard

AirTable

At Thorn, we understand the value of developing a team with different perspectives, educational backgrounds, and life experiences. We prioritize diversity within our team and encourage people from underrepresented backgrounds to apply. Your skills are needed here.