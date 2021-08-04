Job Details

Muck Rack is the leading SaaS platform for public relations and communications professionals. Our mission is to make PR pros more successful by providing them with technology to find journalists to pitch, monitor media, quantify their impact and work more efficiently with their teams.

Self-funded, globally distributed, and growing quickly, Crain’s named Muck Rack one of the best places to work in 2019 and 2020. We value resilience, transparency, ownership, and customer devotion and infuse these values into everything we do.

We are looking for a talented and motivated Senior Product Designer to drive the design of new features and iteration of Muck Rack. You will have the opportunity to work with a small team at a product-focused company and have a big impact on Muck Rack as we refine and expand our SaaS offering.

Collaborate with product managers to understand customers, think through business strategy and refine design requirements to propose the most effective solutions

Work with engineers to design efficient solutions, ensure designs are developed as intended and promote usability standards

Contribute to a growing design system that includes the Muck Rack style guide and UI standards

Nurture a strong design culture and act as an advocate for design throughout our company

We recognize not everyone will meet all of these requirements. If you meet most of the criteria below, you’re excited about the opportunity and willing to learn, we’d love to hear from you. You are someone who:

Has 5+ years of product design experience, preferably designing for web products (software-as-a-service, enterprise, or social)

Has a portfolio that highlights the product design process

Designs modern, responsive user interfaces

Demonstrates passion for design and user experience

Values usability, efficiency, scalability, consistency and accessibility over surface appearance

Shows strong visual communication skills and can quickly share ideas through screenshots, Google Presentations and low fidelity wireframes

Is up-to-date and adept at design tools such as Figma, Sketch, UXPin and Invision. Knowledge of HTML and CSS is a plus, but not required.

Creates and maintains scalable design systems

Creates interactive prototypes

Communicates with clarity and has the ability to influence others

Works well asynchronously, on Slack, with a fully distributed, cross-functional team of engineers and product managers

Has an interest in journalism, news, media or social media (a plus)

Please note that a portfolio including your work samples is required as part of the application process. Along with your resume, please let us know which 2-3 projects in your portfolio you’re most proud of and what your role was on each of the projects.

Benefits of Working at Muck Rack

Fully distributed team, with work-from-home benefits and monthly co-working stipend

Competitive salaries, company-wide bonus plan, and equity

Generous off-the-grid PTO, including paid parental leave, paid sick/mental health days, learning days, summer Fridays, and more

Health, dental and vision insurance (100% paid by employer for individuals)

401(k) plan with employer contributions

Access to OneMedical, 24/7 Virtual Care, an Employee Assistance Program, and a Flexible Spending Account

Discounted gym & bike memberships and free Headspace account

Unlimited subscription to Learning & Development platforms

Virtual & in-person team bonding opportunities including free lunches, activities, & events

Inclusive culture that listens to and welcomes diverse perspectives

Self funded means we have the freedom to build forward-thinking products and put our customers first

Muck Rack encourages individuals from a broad diversity of backgrounds to apply for positions. We are an equal opportunity employer, meaning we're committed to a fair and consistent interview process.

NOTE: This role can not hire employees in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Carolina, Wisconsin, or Wyoming. We can hire in Canada.



