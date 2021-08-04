All Jobs
Product Designer

We’re looking for a skilled product designer who has experience designing applications for SaaS organisations. 

The role is to design clean user interfaces for our products and features, as well as websites and marketing materials for our growing SQL editor and data platform. 

We are looking for a remote independent contractor to join us for at least 3 months, with opportunity for continued work. We plan to onboard this person in early August 2021.

Requirements:

  • Proven excellence in building static designs, branding, product feel, and clean working prototypes and wireframes is a must
  • User Experience (UX) knowledge is preferred
  • Previous experience application UI is preferred
  • Responsiveness
  • English language proficiency
  • A keen attention to detail
  • Organized working habits 

If you are interested, please provide

  • Link to your portfolio with relevant projects
  • Resume or LinkedIn
  • Project rate
  • Availability/Capacity
  • Location
  • Contact information


To apply, send us an email to jobs@popsql.com


Job Type
Contract
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
