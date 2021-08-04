Job Details

We’re looking for a skilled product designer who has experience designing applications for SaaS organisations.

The role is to design clean user interfaces for our products and features, as well as websites and marketing materials for our growing SQL editor and data platform.

We are looking for a remote independent contractor to join us for at least 3 months, with opportunity for continued work. We plan to onboard this person in early August 2021.

Requirements:

Proven excellence in building static designs, branding, product feel, and clean working prototypes and wireframes is a must

User Experience (UX) knowledge is preferred

Previous experience application UI is preferred

Responsiveness

English language proficiency

A keen attention to detail

Organized working habits

If you are interested, please provide:

Link to your portfolio with relevant projects

Resume or LinkedIn

Project rate

Availability/Capacity

Location

Contact information





To apply, send us an email to jobs@popsql.com



