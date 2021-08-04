Job Details
Product Designer
We’re looking for a skilled product designer who has experience designing applications for SaaS organisations.
The role is to design clean user interfaces for our products and features, as well as websites and marketing materials for our growing SQL editor and data platform.
We are looking for a remote independent contractor to join us for at least 3 months, with opportunity for continued work. We plan to onboard this person in early August 2021.
Requirements:
- Proven excellence in building static designs, branding, product feel, and clean working prototypes and wireframes is a must
- User Experience (UX) knowledge is preferred
- Previous experience application UI is preferred
- Responsiveness
- English language proficiency
- A keen attention to detail
- Organized working habits
If you are interested, please provide:
- Link to your portfolio with relevant projects
- Resume or LinkedIn
- Project rate
- Availability/Capacity
- Location
- Contact information
To apply, send us an email to jobs@popsql.com