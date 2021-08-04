Senior Graphic Designer

Job Details

About Hedgehog

Hedgehog is making it possible for anyone to benefit from owning real assets in the cities that they love. To date, these investment opportunities have been restricted to institutions and wealthy individuals. The Hedgehog app gives individuals the ability to pick and choose what they want to own from a wide range of assets across international cities. In doing so, we help investors build a portfolio in line with their own personal preferences and values.

Purpose of the role

We are a small team working on designing the first version of our investment platform which will be web and mobile app based. We are looking for a super creative designer to help us turn the wireframes into the right visual experience and in the process, help us establish our brand. We want to be playful and accessible rather than serious and professional so the right candidate probably have experience from other consumer apps incl. gaming rather than traditional investment platforms.

Requirements

You have an impressive portfolio that shows that you know how to add a touch of magic to a brand

You have experience establishing visual identities from scratch and the ideas and ability to push digital design experiences to the next level

Your approach is to make the digital experience inform the brand and not the other way around

You work independently and proactively

You have experience with creating and maintaining a Design System

You are self-motivated and driven; able to act on your own initiative

What the job involves