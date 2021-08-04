Job Details

We are looking for a driven and creative Product Designer to join our team in transforming the business of government through big-data analysis and visualization technology. You'll be a core member of our product team in helping our clients displace time-consuming, manual processes to reach informed real-time decisions about government markets, competitors, and agency relationships.

You will be responsible for creating and designing web elements that optimize user interaction and experience, with a focus on the implementation of responsive websites. You will work with team leadership to create wireframes, storyboards, and conceptual models for testing and building with the ultimate goal of translating any given user-experience journey into a smooth and intuitive interaction.

In order to do this job well, you must be a proactive, self-guided learner who enjoys keeping up with the latest tech in UX design. The ideal candidate understands the difference between UI and UX design, and has a creative, yet organized, approach to tackling problems and creating robust solutions. You have an eye for clean and artful design. You possess superior UI skills and are able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts, and transform them into attractive, intuitive and functional user interfaces.