Job Details
Senior Digital Art Director
We are looking for an experienced digital art director to join our team on a full-time basis.
You will be a key part in designing brand identities and digital projects in collaboration with an international team of creatives all while being serious about having fun. Your ability to bring your vision and concepts to life will not only be welcomed but celebrated.
- Take a leading role and challenge yourself
- Create magic together with a global and multidisciplinary team
- Work towards award winning projects
- Enjoy the benefits of a flexible work life
- Open for remote positions, preferably Munich or Stockholm
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Establish the look and feel for brand identities and websites
- Manage and direct a design team towards a visually enticing, easy to use, and emotionally engaging outcome
- Generate clear ideas, concepts and designs of creative assets from beginning to end
- Juggle multiple projects while effectively managing timelines and expectations
- Make sure serious design standards are met
- Work collaboratively with other designers to ensure a consistent brand experience
REQUIREMENTS
- +5 years of work experience in designing brand identities and digital applications
- The ability to refine other people's ideas and come up with new ones to create a high quality visual experiences
- Well organized, responsible and dedicated, with the ability to work on multiple projects and deliver refined design in a short time
- Self-learning, able to learn new tools quickly and work in a fast evolving environment
- Expert level skills in Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and other relevant design tools
- Experience with transitions, animation, motion design and dynamic interaction
- An affinity for details and organization, including the ability to prioritize tasks, communicate progress and meet deadlines
Bonus: Photography experience, illustration, ping pong skills, passionate foodie, yoga, motorcycles, football, paintball, hiking
Send a few lines about yourself and attach/link previous digital branding work!
Use the link or directly to apply@serious.business