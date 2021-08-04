All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Digital Art Director

Copy

We are looking for an experienced digital art director to join our team on a full-time basis.

You will be a key part in designing brand identities and digital projects in collaboration with an international team of creatives all while being serious about having fun. Your ability to bring your vision and concepts to life will not only be welcomed but celebrated. 


  •   Take a leading role and challenge yourself 
  •   Create magic together with a global and multidisciplinary team 
  •   Work towards award winning projects 
  •   Enjoy the benefits of a flexible work life 
  •   Open for remote positions, preferably Munich or Stockholm


RESPONSIBILITIES  

  • Establish the look and feel for brand identities and websites  
  • Manage and direct a design team towards a visually enticing, easy to use, and emotionally engaging outcome  
  • Generate clear ideas, concepts and designs of creative assets from beginning to end  
  • Juggle multiple projects while effectively managing timelines and expectations  
  • Make sure serious design standards are met  
  • Work collaboratively with other designers to ensure a consistent brand experience  


REQUIREMENTS 

  •  +5 years of work experience in designing brand identities and digital applications  
  • The ability to refine other people's ideas and come up with new ones to create a high quality visual experiences  
  • Well organized, responsible and dedicated, with the ability to work on multiple projects and deliver refined design in a short time  
  • Self-learning, able to learn new tools quickly and work in a fast evolving environment  
  • Expert level skills in Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and other relevant design tools
  • Experience with transitions, animation, motion design and dynamic interaction  
  • An affinity for details and organization, including the ability to prioritize tasks, communicate progress and meet deadlines  


Bonus: Photography experience, illustration, ping pong skills, passionate foodie, yoga, motorcycles, football, paintball, hiking

Send a few lines about yourself and attach/link previous digital branding work!

Use the link or directly to apply@serious.business


Apply for this position
Serious Business
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Stockholm
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 04, 2021
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in Stockholm
  2. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire a Designer in Stockholm
  2. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position