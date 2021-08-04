Senior Digital Art Director

Job Details

We are looking for an experienced digital art director to join our team on a full-time basis.

You will be a key part in designing brand identities and digital projects in collaboration with an international team of creatives all while being serious about having fun. Your ability to bring your vision and concepts to life will not only be welcomed but celebrated.





Take a leading role and challenge yourself

Create magic together with a global and multidisciplinary team

Work towards award winning projects

Enjoy the benefits of a flexible work life

Open for remote positions, preferably Munich or Stockholm





RESPONSIBILITIES

Establish the look and feel for brand identities and websites

Manage and direct a design team towards a visually enticing, easy to use, and emotionally engaging outcome

Generate clear ideas, concepts and designs of creative assets from beginning to end

Juggle multiple projects while effectively managing timelines and expectations

Make sure serious design standards are met

Work collaboratively with other designers to ensure a consistent brand experience





REQUIREMENTS

+5 years of work experience in designing brand identities and digital applications

The ability to refine other people's ideas and come up with new ones to create a high quality visual experiences

Well organized, responsible and dedicated, with the ability to work on multiple projects and deliver refined design in a short time

Self-learning, able to learn new tools quickly and work in a fast evolving environment

Expert level skills in Figma, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and other relevant design tools

Experience with transitions, animation, motion design and dynamic interaction

An affinity for details and organization, including the ability to prioritize tasks, communicate progress and meet deadlines





Bonus: Photography experience, illustration, ping pong skills, passionate foodie, yoga, motorcycles, football, paintball, hiking

Send a few lines about yourself and attach/link previous digital branding work!

Use the link or directly to apply@serious.business



