Job Details

Senior Graphic Designer (Performance Marketing)

Remote

Fulltime, Permanent

Who are we? 🌱

Fastic was founded in 2019, and has quickly become one of the fastest growing intermittent fasting apps in the world 🚀 . Since we started we have helped millions of users lead healthier, happier and more balanced lives. Our unique holistic approach combines healthy fasting with mindfulness, education, nutrition, and exercise. This is the founding team’s second venture after selling their first company for $70m in 2017.

Our global team is fully remote and growing quickly. We are dedicated to our mission of restoring balance and helping our users lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Join us and become part of the change. 🧡





The Position 🏆

please note we can only support UK and EU based applications at this time and are unable to support relocation to the EU.

We’re looking for a Senior Graphic Designer to join Fastic!

As a member of the marketing creative team, you will be instrumental in crafting design-led, best-in-class marketing materials for a myriad of touchpoints that help celebrate our latest features and company developments.

You’ll collaborate with other creatives, project managers, producers, copywriters, marketers and cross functional partners - all working hand in hand to develop world-class creative for Fastic that inspires and acquires users.

The ideal individual would be detail-orientated who can combine the creative with numbers when necessary. You would thrive in a collaborative environment and possess strong creative, problem-solving and decision making skills.

Key Responsibilities

Ideate on creative ways to visually communicate new, features and company developments

Create graphics for a variety of marketing assets

Work with the marketing team to develop campaign concepts and supporting visual content

Deliver creative visual assets, digital static and motion design that brings our brand and product to life

Update projects, graphics, assets and templates to bring existing content in line with the most current brand guidelines

Meticulously recreate accurate representations of the Fastic app and UI for use in marketing materials

Work as a brand custodian; faithfully and creatively executing the Fastic style in both internal and external projects across a variety of touch points

Manage, hire and work collaboratively with freelancers

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Manages ambiguity well in a fast-paced environment and has the ability to make quick, high-quality decisions based on evolving project needs and creative goals

Ability to think conceptually and transition creative ideas into thoughtful and well crafted design outcomes

Can present work in a clear and thoughtful manner and able to articulate the strategic thinking behind your creative process

A sound understanding of the creative, design, marketing and advertising processes

Thrives in a collaborative environment but can also work successfully autonomously with strong time management skills

Diligent and detail oriented with a proactive mindset

Highly curious and interested in exploring and discovering new creative formats that help drive business impact

Understands how to work within pre-existing project constraints (budget/time/format) and still craft compelling creative that meets strategic objectives

Interest in understanding how your marketing assets are received in our performance channels and with the data you learn to improve our communication bit by bit

Able to understand what makes marketing design work, and undertake self learning and training on a regular basis

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in graphic design or equivalent experience

Demonstrable experience working as a designer (in-house, freelance or agency)

Well versed in the Adobe Creative Cloud ecosystem with specific expertise in Photoshop, Illustrator

Experience with Adobe After Effects, Media Encoder and Premier a plus

Experience working with Google Docs and wider GSuite/Workspace

Why Join Fastic?

Hardware & equipment, we’ll provide everything needed to do your job

we’ll provide everything needed to do your job Flexible working hours , choose how you work your day, we give you the ability to do your work to your own schedule & build a flow that fits with your personal life

, choose how you work your day, we give you the ability to do your work to your own schedule & build a flow that fits with your personal life Travel to team events, usually in sunny destinations across Europe giving you the opportunity to spend time as a team face to face

usually in sunny destinations across Europe giving you the opportunity to spend time as a team face to face Fully remote, we are a remote-first organisation & offer you the chance to work from wherever you want as long as it’s CET +/- 2 hours

we are a remote-first organisation & offer you the chance to work from wherever you want as long as it’s CET +/- 2 hours Part of something global, our mission is global and so is our team. We have over 20 nationalities onboard from around the world. We want people of all backgrounds to see themselves represented and included in our work, so we actively seek to diversify our team and bring more voices to the table. Everyone is welcome!

our mission is global and so is our team. We have over 20 nationalities onboard from around the world. We want people of all backgrounds to see themselves represented and included in our work, so we actively seek to diversify our team and bring more voices to the table. Everyone is welcome! Extensive learning opportunities, we value flat hierarchies and live accountability driven leadership. You will be given the opportunity to own your work and wear many hats to solve a variety of different problems

we value flat hierarchies and live accountability driven leadership. You will be given the opportunity to own your work and wear many hats to solve a variety of different problems Autonomy & ownership, we give you responsibility from day one, the ability to make decisions and have a real impact

we give you responsibility from day one, the ability to make decisions and have a real impact Weekly company updates, every Monday our founders host a company wide to keep everyone in the loop and we stay connected with social events like virtual pub quizzes etc



