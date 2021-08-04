Job Details

The Commerce Co is looking for a product designer to join our growing team.

If you’re an exceptional Product Designer looking to design and ship products that empower commerce entrepreneurs, we’d love to talk!

We’re looking for someone to join our team owning the Tapsend product for start to finish -- helping commerce entrepreneurs build meaningful relationships with their customers their personalised messaging.





Preferred Experience

Creating, implementing, maintaining or enhancing comprehensive design systems is a plus

Experience using customer driven research and data-driven information to drive actionable insights

Previous experience solving problems for eCommerce is preferred

Experience in B2B software UI & UX





How you will lead

Contribute to end-to-end design strategy for multiple platforms

Articulate complex visions through simple, elegant designs

Engage with customers and learn quickly through iterative prototyping

Deliver compelling UX visions, UI specifications, wireframes, and prototypes

Conduct product positioning and concept design through market and customer research, collaborative ideation and consolidated requests

Collaborate effectively with multiple stakeholders such as content strategists, product managers, developers, and researchers

Solicit feedback and contribute constructively to design reviews

Advance a strong point of view and the tradeoffs considered, backed up by personal expertise, design rationale, customer data, and industry trends

Work on multiple projects at one time, using strong communication skills to manage time and expectations appropriately

Coordinate go-to-market strategies when launching a new product or feature

Requirements

3+ years of experience in interaction design or product design preferably on both responsive web and native mobile apps

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction Design, or equivalent work experience

Minimum 1 year experience in a startup environment, especially working with a product manager and development team

Skilled at crafting well thought-out information architecture

Deep knowledge of design principles and methods

Curiosity and passion for testing new ideas and innovating to drive business results

Expertise conveying ideas and concepts through wire-framing

Proficient in prototyping

Mastery of design tools - Figma







