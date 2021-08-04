Job Details
Product Designer
The Commerce Co is looking for a product designer to join our growing team.
If you’re an exceptional Product Designer looking to design and ship products that empower commerce entrepreneurs, we’d love to talk!
We’re looking for someone to join our team owning the Tapsend product for start to finish -- helping commerce entrepreneurs build meaningful relationships with their customers their personalised messaging.
Preferred Experience
- Creating, implementing, maintaining or enhancing comprehensive design systems is a plus
- Experience using customer driven research and data-driven information to drive actionable insights
- Previous experience solving problems for eCommerce is preferred
- Experience in B2B software UI & UX
How you will lead
- Contribute to end-to-end design strategy for multiple platforms
- Articulate complex visions through simple, elegant designs
- Engage with customers and learn quickly through iterative prototyping
- Deliver compelling UX visions, UI specifications, wireframes, and prototypes
- Conduct product positioning and concept design through market and customer research, collaborative ideation and consolidated requests
- Collaborate effectively with multiple stakeholders such as content strategists, product managers, developers, and researchers
- Solicit feedback and contribute constructively to design reviews
- Advance a strong point of view and the tradeoffs considered, backed up by personal expertise, design rationale, customer data, and industry trends
- Work on multiple projects at one time, using strong communication skills to manage time and expectations appropriately
- Coordinate go-to-market strategies when launching a new product or feature
Requirements
- 3+ years of experience in interaction design or product design preferably on both responsive web and native mobile apps
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Design, Human-Computer Interaction Design, or equivalent work experience
- Minimum 1 year experience in a startup environment, especially working with a product manager and development team
- Skilled at crafting well thought-out information architecture
- Deep knowledge of design principles and methods
- Curiosity and passion for testing new ideas and innovating to drive business results
- Expertise conveying ideas and concepts through wire-framing
- Proficient in prototyping
- Mastery of design tools - Figma