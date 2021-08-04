Sr. Graphic Designer

Job Details

This Role

We’re looking for a mid-level Graphic Designer to help design the aesthetic of Boulevard on a full-time basis. This person will visualize and bring to life Boulevard's key elements of design and art direction via graphics, illustrations, and other brand expressions on web, social media, ad campaigns, and more. Your graphics should capture the attention of our target audience and communicate the right message. For this, you need to have a creative flair and a strong ability to translate requirements into design. If you can communicate well and work methodically as part of a team, we’d like to meet you.

You Will

Conceptualize visuals based on requirements; from mood boards, presenting the final concept, and execution

Contribute to all areas of marketing design, including graphics, social, web, and email

Ensure final graphics are visually appealing, on-brand, and compatible on various platforms

Collaborate with Marketing and Product team to create content, advertisement, website landing pages, and other product marketing collateral

Stay up-to-date with knowledge of digital design, advertising, and best practices

You Have:

3+ years of experience of developing design and marketing content for startups, agencies, or marketing firms, or in-house design teams

An outstanding portfolio, showcasing strong communication design and design principles

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Comfort working in a fast-paced environment

Excellent time management skills

Strong attention to detail

Strong color correction, photo manipulation, illustration, and understanding of composition

Familiarity with design software (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Figma)

Motion skills (on After Effects, Cinema 4D) is a plus

BENEFITS

In addition to the wonderful people you’ll get to work with (meet some of them here!) and challenging projects that’ll push you - Boulevard is here to make sure you’re always at the top of your game emotionally, mentally, and physically.

Take a break whenever you need to with our unlimited vacation day policy.

Fully remote so you can choose where you want to work.

Health is a priority so we’ve got you covered with dental, medical, vision, and life insurance.

Investing in the future with a 401(k) option.

Equity: get ahead on the ground floor and grow with Boulevard.

NOT CONVINCED?

Hear what Leo, one of our architects, has to say about life at Boulevard.

Read through what our customers are saying about our product.

Check out our latest product release and how we’re continuously working to improve.

Our team values and celebrates our diverse backgrounds. Being open about who we are and what we do allows us to do the best work of our lives. We believe in equal opportunity for all, and you should too.