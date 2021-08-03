Job Details

We are looking for a Senior Product Designer who is passionate about creating highly functional and beautiful B2B SaaS web applications. You’ll be a vital member of a growing team of designers and artists that are motivated to build products that delight customers. We work in a blame free, low ego environment with the goal of creating a culture where we can grow as individuals and simultaneously produce great work. The role will work alongside designers, product managers, engineers, and interface directly with customers. Design is at the forefront of our product development process.





We are seeking Remote (within USA) or Los Angeles, CA based candidates.

Visa sponsorship is NOT available at this time

What you'll do:

Lead and oversee the user experience of a product from conception to launch in partnership with product managers, engineers, and other internal stakeholders.

Create wireframes, user flows, mockups, prototypes, and alternative approaches to new and existing features.

Conduct user research, user testing, and collect analytics to make informed design decisions.

Proactively collaborate with Product, Engineering, and other cross-functional teams to iterate on designs.

Maintain and extend our current design language and style guide.

Mentor other Designers.

About you:

Cares deeply about user-centered product design and is motivated by creating tools that people actually enjoy using.

Strong understanding of typography, information hierarchy, color, and other UI concepts.

Experience with user testing, use of data to drive product enhancements, and iterative design.

Comfortable with giving and accepting constructive criticism, and incorporating feedback.

Experience working with Engineering, Product, and other cross-functional teams.

Strong sense of ownership.

Benefits:

Competitive cash compensation

Significant Equity in a pre-IPO company

Full benefits

Unlimited vacation

Stipends for professional development and productivity enhancement

Work from anywhere

About us:

At FloQast we're building the next generation of workflow and automation tools designed specifically for accounting departments (think Jira for accounting). FloQast is a high growth pre-IPO company that recently raised it's series D round of funding. We have been rated as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles several years in a row, although the R&D department is remote first and located all over the country. We care deeply about employee success and fulfillment.

FloQast, Inc is committed to operating fair and unbiased recruitment procedures allowing all applicants an equal opportunity for employment, free from discrimination on the basis of religion, race, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, color, ethnic or national origin, or any other classification as may be protected by applicable law. We aim to recruit the right people for the jobs we have to offer, and to assess applications on the basis of relevant skills, education, and experience. We welcome people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives. We are an equal opportunity employer and strive to provide a professional and welcoming workplace for all employees