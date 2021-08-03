Job Details

Learn about Meetric here - FYI we're a Sydney-based startup so you must be based in Australia for us to consider your application.

We built Meetric with the mindset that the best consumer products deliver the best user experience! And for SaaS products used multiple times a day, like Meetric, an amazing user experience also means a great visual experience. The product needs to feel good, to look good without sacrificing clarity and purpose - a tricky balance.

We're looking for a UI/UX Designer to be the design voice of Meetric - with the right experience and excited by the opportunity to take the lead in designing the future versions of Meetric.

Why is this role awesome: early hire, work with founders, build something that could be used by millions of people, equity %, good salary, flexible hours, career-defining job.

Responsibilities ✅

From wireframe creations to final UI design frames, design the future Meetric features.

Talk to users to uncover UX constraints & opportunities and improve the product experience.

Design the visuals for our product marketing & growth initiatives, including our website.

Establish and maintain the Meetric design values and visual branding guidelines.

Qualifications 👩‍🎓

You design like Mozart plays piano - people love you on Dribbble/Behance.

Figma/Sketch/Illustrator are your middle names.

You have experience with wireframes and prototyping.

Bonus 1: you've worked for startups building SaaS consumer products.

Bonus 2: You've worked with product and engineering teams.

Bonus 3: you can draw and create illustrations.

Benefits 🤩

Learn, learn, learn - work with the founders and see how a startup is built.

Refine your skills - you want to get better, we'll support you $.

Flexible work - work remotely and/or in our Sydney office.

Compensation - competitive startup salary $70k-100k + startup equity.

Apply ✍️

Email paul@meetric.app and answer these questions:

Why do you like this role. Why you're a good fit for it. Mockups and designs you've done - links to portfolio. What's your working situation - eg. visa, notice period, etc. What can we improve on this job description to make it better.

You'll hear back from us within 1-2 days.