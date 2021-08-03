⚡️ Visual Designer (Remote-friendly)

Job Details

✨ Remote-friendly ✨

✨ $100k-$140k (USD) + share options ✨

About UpGuard

UpGuard’s mission is to protect the world’s data. We obsessively seek out elegant, robust ways to enable our customers to find, acknowledge, and remediate cyber risk. With UpGuard, organizations leverage our security expertise and software to automate what were once laborious, spreadsheet-driven processes–whether it's monitoring the attack surface of hundreds of vendors or assessing the security of their own infrastructure. UpGuard is used by some of the world’s largest, fastest-growing, and most innovative companies.

This is a remote-friendly role open to candidates based in Australia or the US. Please note that at this time, we cannot support candidates requiring visa sponsorship or relocation. Apologies.

About the role

This is an exciting opportunity for a senior visual/web designer to lead design at UpGuard. In this role, you will shape our culture of design and play an instrumental role in crafting how our brand looks and feels across our website and marketing.

This role comes with a great level of autonomy to work on a wide range of exciting projects. As the lead designer, you will be responsible for evolving and improving the UpGuard brand, ensuring we look polished and world-class.

We run our site on Webflow, which means we are primarily no-code, and you will be responsible for making changes to the website. You will work primarily with the marketing team, but will also collaborate with other teams from time to time.

This role is a huge opportunity for a mid-senior weight designer to take the reins and lead brand and marketing design at UpGuard – you will have a massive impact across the company and you’ll have the autonomy to make decisions and move quickly.

What you’ll do

Own the design function and improve the UpGuard brand

Lead the design & development of new pages & experiences on our Webflow site, as well as improving existing pages and branding

Collaborate with the broader team on marketing collateral and events branding

Support requests from other teams in updating the site’s content

Ensure website consistency across all pages and collateral

Research and propose new solutions to make our site more user friendly; focus must be on the user experience from start to finish, how people interact with our site in the big picture and on the small detail

Execute projects across their entire lifecycle: from brief & brainstorming to published site & continuous improvement

Contribute to design-led A/B testing initiatives

About you

You sweat the details

You have a growth mindset and are eager to learn new things

You are detail-oriented, pixel-perfection obsessed, and have good taste

You think and design in scalable systems, not one-off solutions. You know your way around a design system and understand why they’re important

You’re a multidisciplinary designer comfortable working across web/product design, visual design, and print design

You have strong Webflow experience and are comfortable working on large projects and complex CMSs

You have experience working on web design, visual design, and other brand-related projects on internal design teams

You have a strong understanding of design fundamentals such as typography, layout, grid, color

You’re self-motivated and comfortable working with high levels of autonomy

You have strong communication skills and are low on ego — you can have an adult conversation about ideas and feedback

You’re always on the lookout for ways to upskill and speed up your workflow

You are up to speed on the latest design tools and tech. You should know your way around Figma and Webflow primarily

You’re able to work independently and asynchronously, as well as being a member of a fully remote team

You’re comfortable working on multiple projects at the same time, understanding priorities, and setting clear expectations for stakeholders

What would give you an edge?

A solid Webflow profile with example projects you’ve built from the ground up

A spectacular design portfolio with a wide range of projects

Excellent taste and have worked on commercial software or large websites with great user experience

Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and solutions

Experience working in a startup and/or remote environment

Excellent taste and have worked on products or websites with great user experience at scale

Experience or a keen interest in cybersecurity

If you don’t meet 100% of the above qualifications, you should still seriously consider applying. We’d love to hear from you and like to make big bets on ambitious operators.

What's in it for you?

Work with great people: There's no bureaucracy. Just smart, easy-going people helping each other do great things. Leave your ego at the door.

Full autonomy: Our philosophy is simple — hire a team of diverse, passionate people and foster a culture that empowers you to do your best work.

Impact: See the impact of your work on a daily basis as you help bring new features to market

Generous compensation: Competitive base salary and equity

Great perks: Free lunch, flexible work arrangements, ability to work remotely, and gym reimbursement

Support when you need it: ​​We’re a small, close-knit team and offer you the support you need to help you grow as an impactful designer and a human being

Before starting work with us, you will need to undertake a national police history check and reference checks.