⚡️ Visual Designer (Remote-friendly)

About UpGuard
UpGuard’s mission is to protect the world’s data. We obsessively seek out elegant, robust ways to enable our customers to find, acknowledge, and remediate cyber risk. With UpGuard, organizations leverage our security expertise and software to automate what were once laborious, spreadsheet-driven processes–whether it's monitoring the attack surface of hundreds of vendors or assessing the security of their own infrastructure. UpGuard is used by some of the world’s largest, fastest-growing, and most innovative companies.
This is a remote-friendly role open to candidates based in Australia or the US. Please note that at this time, we cannot support candidates requiring visa sponsorship or relocation. Apologies.
About the role
This is an exciting opportunity for a senior visual/web designer to lead design at UpGuard. In this role, you will shape our culture of design and play an instrumental role in crafting how our brand looks and feels across our website and marketing.
This role comes with a great level of autonomy to work on a wide range of exciting projects. As the lead designer, you will be responsible for evolving and improving the UpGuard brand, ensuring we look polished and world-class.
We run our site on Webflow, which means we are primarily no-code, and you will be responsible for making changes to the website. You will work primarily with the marketing team, but will also collaborate with other teams from time to time.
This role is a huge opportunity for a mid-senior weight designer to take the reins and lead brand and marketing design at UpGuard – you will have a massive impact across the company and you’ll have the autonomy to make decisions and move quickly.
What you’ll do
- Own the design function and improve the UpGuard brand
- Lead the design & development of new pages & experiences on our Webflow site, as well as improving existing pages and branding
- Collaborate with the broader team on marketing collateral and events branding
- Support requests from other teams in updating the site’s content
- Ensure website consistency across all pages and collateral
- Research and propose new solutions to make our site more user friendly; focus must be on the user experience from start to finish, how people interact with our site in the big picture and on the small detail
- Execute projects across their entire lifecycle: from brief & brainstorming to published site & continuous improvement
- Contribute to design-led A/B testing initiatives
About you
- You sweat the details
- You have a growth mindset and are eager to learn new things
- You are detail-oriented, pixel-perfection obsessed, and have good taste
- You think and design in scalable systems, not one-off solutions. You know your way around a design system and understand why they’re important
- You’re a multidisciplinary designer comfortable working across web/product design, visual design, and print design
- You have strong Webflow experience and are comfortable working on large projects and complex CMSs
- You have experience working on web design, visual design, and other brand-related projects on internal design teams
- You have a strong understanding of design fundamentals such as typography, layout, grid, color
- You’re self-motivated and comfortable working with high levels of autonomy
- You have strong communication skills and are low on ego — you can have an adult conversation about ideas and feedback
- You’re always on the lookout for ways to upskill and speed up your workflow
- You are up to speed on the latest design tools and tech. You should know your way around Figma and Webflow primarily
- You’re able to work independently and asynchronously, as well as being a member of a fully remote team
- You’re comfortable working on multiple projects at the same time, understanding priorities, and setting clear expectations for stakeholders
What would give you an edge?
- A solid Webflow profile with example projects you’ve built from the ground up
- A spectacular design portfolio with a wide range of projects
- Excellent taste and have worked on commercial software or large websites with great user experience
- Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and solutions
- Experience working in a startup and/or remote environment
- Excellent taste and have worked on products or websites with great user experience at scale
- Experience or a keen interest in cybersecurity
- If you don’t meet 100% of the above qualifications, you should still seriously consider applying. We’d love to hear from you and like to make big bets on ambitious operators.
What's in it for you?
- Work with great people: There's no bureaucracy. Just smart, easy-going people helping each other do great things. Leave your ego at the door.
- Full autonomy: Our philosophy is simple — hire a team of diverse, passionate people and foster a culture that empowers you to do your best work.
- Impact: See the impact of your work on a daily basis as you help bring new features to market
- Generous compensation: Competitive base salary and equity
- Great perks: Free lunch, flexible work arrangements, ability to work remotely, and gym reimbursement
- Support when you need it: We’re a small, close-knit team and offer you the support you need to help you grow as an impactful designer and a human being
Before starting work with us, you will need to undertake a national police history check and reference checks.