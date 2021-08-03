All Jobs
Job Details

Expert Graphic Designer / Illustrator

We are looking for an expert graphic designer to help us create:

  • new icons & illustrations for our website
  • images we can use for Facebook ads
  • designs for traditional media (flyers / billboards etc)

There is a lot of creative work to be done for our company.

We are trying to redesign our brand to look a lot more modern & sleek, a great example we want to try mimic is omio.com

To apply, please fill in this form: https://forms.gle/gbYset6u46wsGpdc7

Credit Glory
Job Type
Freelance
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 03, 2021
