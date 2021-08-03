Job Details
Expert Graphic Designer / Illustrator
We are looking for an expert graphic designer to help us create:
- new icons & illustrations for our website
- images we can use for Facebook ads
- designs for traditional media (flyers / billboards etc)
There is a lot of creative work to be done for our company.
We are trying to redesign our brand to look a lot more modern & sleek, a great example we want to try mimic is omio.com
To apply, please fill in this form: https://forms.gle/gbYset6u46wsGpdc7