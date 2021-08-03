Kensho Visual Designer

Job Details

We are looking for a Visual Designer who is deeply passionate about helping people find holistic (whole person) health and wellbeing.

You feel called to join the team that’s reinventing a new, holistic healthcare system that’s rewired for access and affordability.

You’ll report directly to the CEO and work with our Brand team to improve and expand our web apps while delivering a best-in-class holistic health experience. You will lead on all visual design for product and marketing assets.

Kensho Health is based in Los Angeles, though the role is remote.

### The Role

**You**

* We’re looking for someone who is passionate about design and how it can aid in creating space for more vulnerability, depth, and empathy in our lives.

* Plan and conduct user research to identify and validate user problems and test hypotheses. Must be adept at ideating, prototyping and testing new product concepts with real users.

* You thrive in the often-messy process of ideation, testing hypotheses, gathering feedback, synthesizing inputs, iterating, and being decisive in making a decision and testing in the real world. You don't let perfection get in the way of shipping and learning.

* You have impeccable design taste

* Experience implementing design systems across a range of platforms in an iterative software development environment

* We’re looking for an individual who thrives in fast-paced environments, who has experience in health, marketplace, or consumer tech, and who has experience scaling from MVP to mature platform.

* You’re excited about working with a purpose-driven early-stage company that is disrupting healthcare.

* You are eager to be very hands-on as we scale product and to choose your own adventure in the long term.

* You are a team player who is awesome to work with.

* You’ll work closely with our founders, Brand Lead, Growth Lead, Community Lead, Eng Lead

**Us **

* We just raised our Seed and are very excited to bring on some key hires to take Kensho to the next level.

* We, as founders, are technical enough to know what we want but not enough to do it ourselves.

* The existing product features and platform are functioning, but greenfield opportunity to evolve/build/expand/replace what already exists.

* Over the coming year, we are transforming the product and scaling. Buckle up!

* As a team, we are kind-hearted, hard-working, fun, playful, and really value diversity of opinions and backgrounds.

**Benefits**

* Competitive salary and equity

* $200/month wellness stipend

* 100% employer covered health benefits

* 15 vacation days