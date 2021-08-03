Web Developer - Shopfiy

Job Details

Caerus Corp is an Arden Hills, MN based corporation that designs, manufactures, and has commercialized an impressive portfolio of medical products. Our mission is to deliver life enhancing pain management technologies to both people and animals. Our brands include OrthoCor Medical, Animal Ortho Care, Lil Back Bracer, and Red Fox Innovations.

We are rapidly growing and seek a candidate for our E Commerce Web Developer role with experience in both Shopify and web development.

The ideal candidate will be experienced at planning, designing, developing, and managing corporate and ecommerce websites. This candidate will be responsible for managing Shopify sites, including theme and backend app development. This candidate will also design and develop non-ecommerce websites for several of the company’s brand divisions. The person in this role may also assist with IT support as needed.

Requirements:

Integrate and build custom modules and apps for Shopify and integrate 3rd party systems.

Design and code to deploy responsive and compelling websites with high lead-generation and conversion rates.

Develop web experiences in support of eCommerce, enhance eCommerce platform.

Lead SEO and create proficiency with Google Analytics and merchant platforms.

Interpret Google Analytics data and implement changes to increase overall performance.

Work closely with marketing and upper management to design effective layout and usability.

Work with team members to keep sites up to date, functional, and improve on existing standards.

Ensure deliverables are of high quality and consistent with creative direction, best practices, and guidelines. Work with managers to ensure team meets deadlines.

Communicate clearly when presenting design and UI decisions and gathering feedback, in collaboration with management team.

Utilize creative problem-solving solutions efficiently and effectively to remedy complex problems.

Prioritize multiple tasks and meet deadlines, work quickly when needed and be flexible to changes.

Provide IT support as needed.

Maintains safe and healthy work environment by following standards and procedures and complying with legal regulations.

Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities and reading technical publications.

Accomplishes organization mission by completing related tasks and other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Design or related field required.

4+ years of web design or related experience required.

2+ years Shopify theme development experience preferred.

Previous experience with Google Analytics and Google Reviews and Adobe Creative Suite

Excellent skills in Liquid, HTML, CSS3, SQL, JavaScript & PHP, jQuery.

Proficient in GraphQL, React and Node.

Must be comfortable working in an environment with animals present.

Additional Skills:

Graphic design and photo editing skills, including proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite.

Experience monitoring networks and firewalls.

Microsoft Server/Linux Server Experience

MS Visual Basic Experience

A self-starter who can work with a team and manage projects independently.

We offer a full range of benefits to power our employee's potential including health, life and disability insurance, 401K plan, paid time off, bonuses and more.