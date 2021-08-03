Website developer

Job Details

In a world where everything changes and nothing stays the same, one struggle has remained constant: “work”. All around the world, “work” is changing. It’s no longer location-bound. It’s more flexible. It’s more digital. Or at least, that’s what it should be. See all those things are part of the big change that Happeo wants to accomplish – to make work a happier place. And that’s why we need you.

You would be the first front-end developer that would sit in the Marketing team, working closely with our senior designer, head-of-all-things copy, and several growth marketers.





Who we are

We’re Happeo - a team of passionate problem-solvers, working hard to build and provide the best social intranet out there. We managed to secure our Series-A funding right in the middle of a pandemic. That’s right, that’s how good our product is. It’s our dream to make work a happier place by bringing people together through a happy digital culture. Turns out a digital culture is especially desirable during pandemics. Happeo's talent is spread across locations, generations, and time zones, helping Happeo's continued growth of 280% year on year.





About the role and the team:

Times, they are a-changin', and you’re a prime example of that. That’s why we need you: because you’ll be challenged. You’ll be growing. You’ll be working with the latest web insights and you’ll be doing all of this in a safe and fun environment that truly wants to see you succeed. And that same environment has more than 20 different nationalities, so come as you are – we love learning about new cultures and backgrounds!





You will be doing

Build, maintain, and update the Happeo website, landing pages, and other digital channels

Analyze and optimize website performance

Make UX recommendations to improve and deliver a consistent brand experience

Partner with the product design and product marketing team to ensure our website and its content is up to date with the latest feature releases and designs

Implement findings of CRO experiments

Leverage analytics tools and growth hacking methods to conduct tests, track performance, and drive optimizations





JOB REQUIREMENTS

Essentials

Solid fundamentals and experience with modern HTML & CSS

Familiarity with JavaScript / JQuery

Ideally have 2+ years of working web development experience

Knowledge of web development best practices (SEO, performance, browser compatibility)

Are highly organized with great attention to detail

Knowledge of web UX/UI design.

Experience with Hubspot CMS and CRM

A holistic understanding of growth marketing

Opportunity to impact strategic decisions

Benefits:

Competitive salary

Happeo options plan

8% holiday pay

€100 Health insurance compensation in payroll

Phone subscription

25 days of paid holiday per year on a full-time basis

We will be closing the role as soon as we find the right candidate. If you feel we can be a great fit for each other, apply to our role and we’ll be more than happy to review your profile :)





Come as you are!

At Happeo, we are committed to creating a diverse team that feels that they are valued at work. If you’re looking at our photos and don’t see your race, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, mental or physical ability, ethnicity, or perspective represented, please apply and help us make our company even better – we need you. Each person who has taken a different path than us to get here makes us stronger. So join us and help us create happier people, one workplace at a time.