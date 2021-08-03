UX Product Designer

Job Details

Salary: $70k to $110k

Location: Remote (🇺🇸 EST or 🇬🇧 GMT - within 2 hours)

Equity: 0.1% to 0.3%

tldr: We are hiring a Product Designer for our team. Salary, location, and equity just below the page title. You can apply at the bottom of this page.

What is Deci?

Deci is a low-code notebook where data is easy to gather, model and report on.

Make sure you check

Work at Deci to learn more about us

Culture to see what matters to us

What will you do?

Create the new way people model data. You will work with our product team to do research and find the best way to help people make sense of their information. It's your show.

You will work with our product team to do research and find the best way to help people make sense of their information. It's your show. Be a founding member of the team. You will define many of the aspects of our notebook. You will work alongside Isabel, to shape our product and how people interact with it.

You will define many of the aspects of our notebook. You will work alongside Isabel, to shape our product and how people interact with it. Solve fun and creative problems. We believe in the power of imagination. You will be able to influence our users lives by connecting with their needs and inventing new ways for them to interact with data.

We believe in the power of imagination. You will be able to influence our users lives by connecting with their needs and inventing new ways for them to interact with data. Wear many hats. We are such a small team you will be able to experiment almost every single aspect of creating a new business. You will learn by doing, amongst a team of peers that loves what they do.

What we are looking for?

We are missing one product designer in our small team. We know that perfect candidates don’t exist. Even if not all of this applies, we’d love to learn more about you.

In this role you are responsible for working alongside our current product team and design interactions that will marvel our users. We strive to make Deci super simple, and so we need all the experience and creativity we can get in this role.

You will

Transform complex concepts into simple and easy to use experiences.

Participate in all phases of product design: Research; Sketches; Wireframes; Prototyping; Usability testing.

Design rich no-code and low-code interactions alongside our front-end developers.

Craft well-documented, reusable, user-tested design system.

Collaborate with business and community teams to help our communication efforts and sustain an engaging community for our product.

You might be a good fit for this role if you

Significant UX experience in early career.

Hands on.

At least one year working in a startup, preferably on the productivity space.

Love working with other experienced designers and learn from them.

Feel comfortable building web applications.

Love learning.

Think that product, design, and software engineering go hand in hand.

Believe in building great experiences for users.

Care about accessibility and having products that are inclusive to all people.

Have conducted user testing before.

Love creating apps that work on web and mobile web.

Love helping others grow in their jobs.

Love working alongside front-end developers.

Are self-taught and have a continuous improvement mindset.

Feel confortable with moving at fast pace with your team.

It's helpful, but not required, if you

Have worked before in a productivity tool (e.g. Notion, Airtable, Google Sheets)

Experience managing communities (around design and UX).

Experience as web developer.

Love working with data.

Love low-code/no-code.

Have built a JS text editor in the past.

Have experience working with Open Source.

Apply

Feel free to email nuno@n1n.co and let's talk. We are super excited to meet you!

We would love it if you could share something that helps us learn about you before we first meet. A webpage, github profile, linkedin, cv. Maybe all of the above?

With more information we can be more respectful of your time and do the homework ahead of time.

Thank you so much for reading this, we hope to hear from you soon!