Job Details

What we're looking for 👀

We're looking for a talented, kind, thoughtful Product Designer to join our team for a full-time position (40 hours/week).

As one of the first 25 employees at designstripe, and the first Product Designer, you'll have a direct impact on shaping the design team and culture, and work on our most interesting challenges.

You'll be working with our Creative Director in all parts of the business, from UI, UX, and website design, to working with illustrations. We're a small team with big goals, so you'll need to be able to wear many hats and enjoy getting stuck into many parts of the business.





Your role 😎🎨

A strong focus on beautiful, delightful UI and UX across both web and mobile apps

Design, prototype, test, and ship delightful, elegant product solutions and features

Collaborating with our engineering team, the Creative Director, and other stakeholders to deliver design experiences, as well as iterating based on feedback

You'll own our design system, maintaining and growing it into a foundation for all our tools and platform

Improving the design of our existing products, as well as inspiring us with brand new ideas and concepts

Working with other parts of the business such as marketing, print initiatives, and collaborating with outside agencies





A little bit about you ✅

You have experience working as a Product Designer/Visual Designer or similar role

You have impressive visual design, UI, and UX skills, as well as an eye for aesthetics and attention to details

You're fluent in English

You're great at working methodically in a remote environment and meeting deadlines

You're an empathetic teammate and have great communication skills

You're open to feedback & have a desire to evolve, grow, and improve

You're familiar with design software and technologies (such as Figma, Photoshop, and Illustrator)

You have a good general understanding of web technologies





Benefits 🎉

🌍 A fully remote team and culture

✈️ Annual team retreats

👩‍🎓 A culture of learning, health, wellness, and growth

🥳 Team hangouts & game sessions: work-life balance is very important to us

😌 A flexible work schedule; we value trust and accountability when it comes to getting work done

🌴 A generous vacation policy celebrating well deserved time off

🚀 ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) offered





About us 👋

We are creatives, self-aware humans, hard workers, open minded team players, and transparent teammates.

We're building online tools to help anyone creative beautiful designs.

Our young company is growing at a healthy pace and we aim to surround ourselves with other people sharing our values of creativity, humility, generosity, openness, transparency, honesty, flexibility, and accountability.

We are global, already spread across Australia, Argentina, Canada, Europe, and more, and love working with various cultures.

We aim to offer a workplace where people can feel heard and understood, trusted and vulnerable. We believe in people's self development and focus on creating a working environment where everyone can grow by being challenged, yet supported.