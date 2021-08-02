Job Details

At Render we are building a powerful, easy-to-use cloud platform to host anything online: from simple static sites to complex applications with dozens of microservices. Render offers the flexibility of traditional cloud providers without their complexity and maintenance headaches, so developers and businesses can focus on building delightful products instead of managing servers.

We're a talented and diverse group solving a problem faced by every development team. We iterate quickly while placing the utmost importance on user experience, product quality, and platform reliability. We push ourselves to do better every day. With tens of thousands of customers and rapidly increasing revenue, we're on to something big.

Applying to Render

We're looking for candidates with high integrity, low ego, and an insatiable drive to learn. We use reasoned discussion and constant feedback to improve as individuals and as a company. We cultivate mutual trust and respect, empowering us to debate ideas effectively and create the best outcomes for our customers and our team.

We especially encourage members of underrepresented groups in the tech community to apply.

Our interview process is unique to each role, and we value the candidate experience just as much as our customer experience. We hope your conversations with us reflect a thoughtful process that is illuminative, enjoyable, and respectful of your time.

About the role

Render is an ambitious company solving a problem faced by every developer and engineering team. Delightful design and user experience is one of our biggest differentiators, and as an early designer you will have tremendous influence and impact on both our product and company trajectory.

As a Product Designer at Render:

You will work with the rest of the team to craft beautiful, engaging and delightful experiences across all our user-facing components including the Render dashboard and all our public websites.

You will create a world class onboarding experience for Render users and continue to refine it over time.

You will ensure brand consistency across all public Render content.

We are looking for someone who:

Specializes in product and web design and understands the nuances that contribute to a delightful interactive user experience.

Can rapidly build high-fidelity mockups using modern tools like Figma, Sketch, and InVision.

Has a keen eye for visual detail and polish in UX interactions.

Can transform complex user workflows to a set of intuitive interactions that balance flexibility with ease of use.

Enjoys working in a highly collaborative environment with both designers and engineers in a team shipping quickly and iteratively.

Has more than 4 years of experience designing products at a successful product-driven tech company.

Nice-to-haves:

Experience at a fast growing startup and in particular in the developer product space

An ability to produce HTML & CSS

How we're dealing with COVID:

Although we prefer a mostly in-person work environment, we are working remotely until it is safe to use public transportation and gather in groups again.

We encourage everyone to take a half-day off from work every week as we can all use some time off to manage the additional stress from the pandemic.

Benefits we offer at Render:

Competitive cash and equity compensation with early exercise options and extended exercise windows.

4 weeks of paid vacation, available from day one.

12 weeks of fully paid parental leave for all parents to bond with a newly born, adopted, or fostered child. We will also work with you to create a supportive plan of return.

Long-term disability, life insurance, and 401K plans.

100% employer-paid medical coverage and 99% employer-paid dental and vision coverage for you and a dependent. FSAs available too.

Monthly wellness stipend.

Continuous learning benefits & related support.





Render is an equal opportunity employer. We know employing a team rich in diverse thoughts, experiences, and opinions allows our employees, our product, and our community to flourish. We make all employment decisions including hiring, evaluation, termination, promotional, and training opportunities, without regard to race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, physical handicap, mental disability, medical condition, disability, gender or identity or expression, pregnancy or pregnancy-related condition, marital status, height and/or weight.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

