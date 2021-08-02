UI Designer

Job Details

About us

Formed in 2014, Tendermint is the creator of Cosmos, an ecosystem of interoperable blockchains. We are a software engineering company that focuses on the Cosmos SDK and Starport, state-of-the-art frameworks for blockchain development. Over USD 100 billion worth of digital assets is secured by the 200+ blockchains built with the Cosmos SDK.

We’re passionate, self-driven industry leaders whose vision is to empower people to create a more transparent and accountable world through open, distributed, and interoperable networks. We believe that the technology we're building will have a major positive impact on how humans connect and coordinate globally. Join our growing international team and help us build the most popular multi-blockchain ecosystem in the world.

How we work

We have team members working worldwide, from North America, Europe to the Middle East and Asia. We leverage agile methodologies to move quickly and stay focused. Communication is vital to us, and we rely heavily on Slack, Google Workspace, Asana, Notion, and GitHub to help us stay in sync. All the technology we build is free and open source.

This role is a full-time remote position, and you’re free to work from anywhere. Be advised that most team meetings occur between 8 am and 12 pm Pacific Time (UTC-8/-7). If you're applying from a location where these hours are outside your usual working hours, we expect you to adapt to our meeting times.

What you’ll be doing:

Gather and evaluate requirements in collaboration with project leads, front-end engineers, and key stakeholders.

Illustrate ideas using sketches, storyboards, wireframes, diagrams, mockups and prototypes.

Design high-fidelity mockups and prototypes for various products, using an atomic design or component-based methodology to abstract reusable patterns into an evolving design system.

Conduct user testing on a regular basis to validate design decisions and optimize user flows.

Synthesize findings of user testing activities and analyze data from analytics to inform business decisions.

Participate in design discussions and give feedback during product meetings.

Contribute and adhere to brand guidelines on typography, iconography, colors, imagery and graphic style across various brands.

Improve the communication of complex technical concepts using clear and simple graphic designs for websites, applications and marketing materials - e.g. branded imagery, technical diagrams, visualizations, infographics, animations etc.

We’re looking for someone who has:

A strong portfolio demonstrating 5+ years of professional experience with a breadth of UI and visual design capabilities.

High level of proficiency and creative flair in visual communication, UI design, visual design principles, typography, iconography, responsive design etc.

Experience in the design thinking process and lean startup methodologies.

Experience working in a collaborative team environment, but also capable of working autonomously at times, and prioritize tasks.

Experience creating digital visual assets for a variety of target audiences.

Strong knowledge of current UI design best practices, mobile (iOS, Android) and web production techniques and limitations. Working knowledge of CSS and HTML ideal, but not essential.

Experience working directly with front-end developers to translate designs into production-ready code.

Solid understanding of component-based design systems and maintaining style guides.

Ability to create performant animated interactions for web and mobile platforms. Experience with motion design would be a big plus.

Proficiency with modern design tools like Figma (our tool of choice) and ability to learn and adapt to new ones.

Clear and concise written and oral English communication skills.

Interest in emerging interactive technology in web, mobile, and other devices.

What we offer

The opportunity to be part of building the future of the Internet

Flexible work schedule

Excellent benefits like educational budget, fitness and wellbeing spend

Flexible PTO

Healthcare, Dental and Vision insurance 100% covered for employees in the US

401K Match in the US

Competitive salary, including equity.



