New Games Visual Designer

Job Details

Inspired by minimalist art, Dots was created with the notion that beauty and fun are not mutually exclusive. Now as a successful studio, our goal is to provide the world with stylish and meaningful daily play experiences.





We are looking for a stellar Visual Designer to join our diverse, multi-talented New Games team.





This person will collaborate with the New Games team to deliver versatile design systems and excellent new game prototypes that develop into our next big project.





You will:

Work closely with New Games Associate Art Director and add on to existing design systems and help create UI visuals (such as game pieces, feature modals, etc.) taken from game brief ideas that are still being developed.

Spec out wireframes and design prototypes to define navigation and interaction experiences at an early stage in the project lifecycle.

Collaborate with game designers and New Games Associate Art Director to create multiple incubator projects.

We are looking for:

Proven experience in building out visual design from wireframes to final visual polish. You have examples of wireframes, interactive prototypes and production ready visual design in your portfolio, showcasing your design process.

A passionate, collaborative teammate who is excited to work on brand new games from the ground up.

3+ years experience working as a designer. We are open to candidates with backgrounds in other design fields, such as web design or advertising, that show skillsets applicable to mobile game design.





Requirements:

A portfolio (website or attached as a PDF) with at least 3 examples of Visual Design you’ve created for an interactive medium (website, app, game).

A flexible UX/UI skillset and can jump from early design stages (wireframes, user flow charts) to polished visual design (iconography, typography, layout).

Experience using design tools like Figma/Sketch, Principle/InVision, and the Adobe Creative Suite to build out visual design documentation.

*The work samples that you'll share with us will not be used for any other purpose other than to to assess your qualifications.









We will be a great match if you:

Are a motivated creator and enjoy taking designs to the next level and building out systems.

Can take design direction and feedback on your work.

Have wonderful aesthetic sensibilities in iconography, typography, color and layout that are clearly demonstrated in your portfolio.





Added bonuses:

You love games and are excited about how visual design can enhance a player’s experience.

You dabble in illustration and have portfolio examples of vector art or icon design.

You have an excellent eye for detail. You’re reading this checklist and note that we are asking you to include the word “squirrel” in the end of your cover letter.





About Dots

Dots is an award-winning gaming company with three mobile hits—Dots , Two Dots, and Dots & Co—and over 100 million installs. We are newly proud members of the Take-Two Interactive family.





While currently fully remote, we expect to return to our stylish office, located in Manhattan in the historic Meatpacking District, once we can safely do so.





We promote a friendly, honest, and collaborative work environment and believe we are at our best when we include everyone, regardless of one’s race, nationality, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, physical ability or attribute, and religious beliefs. We are proud of the diversity we’ve fostered and are continuing to make changes within the company to make Dots more equitable for everyone.





Company Benefits

Here at Dots we offer a suite of benefits, including:

Annual company retreat

Regular company outings for team building

Active Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion groups at Dots and Take-Two

100% health insurance coverage for you and your family (medical, dental and vision)

One Medical membership

HSA and FSA accounts

18 weeks paid Parental Leave for primary caregivers

401k contributions

Student loan assistance program

Discounts with CitiBike + Health and Wellness Stipend

And more...





This is a full time role based in New York City. We are currently working remotely, but expect this candidate to be available to work out of our office once it is safe to do so.





Note: We are a small team, and thank you in advance for your patience while we review what we anticipate will be a large volume of portfolios and applicants.