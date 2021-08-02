Graphic Designers and Animators

Job Details

Responsible for producing premium digital assets for marketplace. In this role we are looking for Graphic Designers and 3D Animators.

Motion in 2D and 3D graphics is a plus, but not required.

We are looking to create sports characters, as as well a series of different animal characters.

If you specialize in background design, or can create other digital assets you would want to feature on our marketplace, we are happy to explore those opportunities as well.

We're looking forward to hearing from you.

Apply through the link or feel free to email us at questions@classactsports.com