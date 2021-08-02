All Jobs
Graphic Designers and Animators

Responsible for producing premium digital assets for marketplace. In this role we are looking for Graphic Designers and 3D Animators.

Motion in 2D and 3D graphics is a plus, but not required.

We are looking to create sports characters, as as well a series of different animal characters.

If you specialize in background design, or can create other digital assets you would want to feature on our marketplace, we are happy to explore those opportunities as well.

We're looking forward to hearing from you.

Apply through the link or feel free to email us at questions@classactsports.com

Class Act Sports, LLC
Job Type
Freelance
Location
New York City or anywhere in the world
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 02, 2021
