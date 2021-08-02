Job Details
Senior Designer
About You
You raise the bar with your strategic and focused design solutions. You are curious and inventive: you obsess over a smart and unique idea, effortlessly executed. You can craft a design within a pixel of its life. You can straddle more than one project at a time, and always be relied upon to deliver.
Requirements
- 5+ years design agency experience
- Small and big brand packaging and systems experience
- Adobe Suite and standard business software
- An eye for detail and craft
- Strong grasp of printing techniques
- Experience with high-tier design (luxury, beauty, spirits, etc.)
Responsibilities
- Ensure that all design work meets standards of creative excellence
- Create and contribute to multiple viable concepts
- Consider every medium (2D, 3D,& 4D) and every channel (physical to digital)
- Roll-up sleeves and contribute wherever needed — lead by example
- Mentor and inspire all designers in every aspect of design craft
- Help support, and continuously evolve visual identity systems and guidelines
- Work with the Implementation team to provide client/brand stewardship
- Oversee seamless transition of art files to the Production team
- Collaborate closely with internal and external teams (SF, NY, UK design and account)
- Begin to build and maintain a library of resources for world-class vendors
Details
- Full-time position
- Report to Design Director(s)
- Compensation commensurate with experience
- Location: San Francisco, but working from home until further notice