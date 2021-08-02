All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Designer

Copy

About You

You raise the bar with your strategic and focused design solutions. You are curious and inventive: you obsess over a smart and unique idea, effortlessly executed. You can craft a design within a pixel of its life. You can straddle more than one project at a time, and always be relied upon to deliver.

 

Requirements

  • 5+ years design agency experience
  • Small and big brand packaging and systems experience
  • Adobe Suite and standard business software
  • An eye for detail and craft
  • Strong grasp of printing techniques
  • Experience with high-tier design (luxury, beauty, spirits, etc.)

 

Responsibilities

  • Ensure that all design work meets standards of creative excellence
  • Create and contribute to multiple viable concepts
  • Consider every medium (2D, 3D,& 4D) and every channel (physical to digital)
  • Roll-up sleeves and contribute wherever needed — lead by example
  • Mentor and inspire all designers in every aspect of design craft
  • Help support, and continuously evolve visual identity systems and guidelines
  • Work with the Implementation team to provide client/brand stewardship
  • Oversee seamless transition of art files to the Production team
  • Collaborate closely with internal and external teams (SF, NY, UK design and account)
  • Begin to build and maintain a library of resources for world-class vendors

 

Details

  • Full-time position
  • Report to Design Director(s)
  • Compensation commensurate with experience
  • Location: San Francisco, but working from home until further notice
  Turner Duckworth is an equal opportunity agency. We recruit, employ, train, compensate and promote without regard to race, religion, creed, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, disability or veteran status.

 

Apply for this position
Turner Duckworth, SF
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
San Francisco, CA
Date posted
Aug 02, 2021
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in San Francisco
  2. Design Jobs in California
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire a Designer in San Francisco
  2. Hire a Designer in California
Apply for this position