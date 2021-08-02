Senior Designer

Job Details

About You

You raise the bar with your strategic and focused design solutions. You are curious and inventive: you obsess over a smart and unique idea, effortlessly executed. You can craft a design within a pixel of its life. You can straddle more than one project at a time, and always be relied upon to deliver.

Requirements

5+ years design agency experience

Small and big brand packaging and systems experience

Adobe Suite and standard business software

An eye for detail and craft

Strong grasp of printing techniques

Experience with high-tier design (luxury, beauty, spirits, etc.)

Responsibilities

Ensure that all design work meets standards of creative excellence

Create and contribute to multiple viable concepts

Consider every medium (2D, 3D,& 4D) and every channel (physical to digital)

Roll-up sleeves and contribute wherever needed — lead by example

Mentor and inspire all designers in every aspect of design craft

Help support, and continuously evolve visual identity systems and guidelines

Work with the Implementation team to provide client/brand stewardship

Oversee seamless transition of art files to the Production team

Collaborate closely with internal and external teams (SF, NY, UK design and account)

Begin to build and maintain a library of resources for world-class vendors

Details

Full-time position

Report to Design Director(s)

Compensation commensurate with experience

Location: San Francisco, but working from home until further notice

Turner Duckworth is an equal opportunity agency. We recruit, employ, train, compensate and promote without regard to race, religion, creed, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, disability or veteran status.