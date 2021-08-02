Job Details

Visual Designer

at Premise (View all jobs)

San Francisco, CA (Optional Remote)

We are hiring a Visual Designer to help own and drive visual consistency and strategy. You will play an integral role in evolving and championing the Premise brand.





About Premise:

Premise is reinventing market research for the omni-channel age. Combining the global reach of millions of app-enabled data contributors with agile machine learning and AI, we’re on a mission to make market intelligence more inclusive, flexible and accessible to organizations of all sizes in all locations.





We think differently about market research, an industry undergoing fundamental changes right now. We’re adopting technology around new data collection methods, geolocation and in-the-moment CX that will modernize how (and how deeply) companies understand their customers.





Our Team:

We are a passionate tight-knit team that appreciates candor, and deeply values the diversity of our backgrounds. Our diversity mirrors the global nature of our work: we’re present in over 30 countries, communicate across 14 languages, and believe in the value of life experience that an unconventional background inherently brings. What unites us is our innate curiosity and collective ambition to build technology that ultimately has measurable human impact.

What you get to do:

Build and maintain a visual library and guidelines containing and defining all of Premise’s visual assets

Create high quality design proposals, and drive projects from conception to implementation

Lead creative and visual design across marketing and sales initiatives that will differentiate Premise across target personas

Define creative processes that are adoptable across teams

Your background likely includes:

3+ years of design experience at a relevant tech company

Diverse experience with visual storytelling including infographics, data visualization, editorial illustrations, and iconography

A passion for storytelling demonstrated through a portfolio of visual design work and design systems

Cross-functional experience in fast-paced startups, creating visually refined and cohesive experiences

A deep understanding of the elements of design including web, typography, layout, balance and proportion

Proficiency in Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, Bonus: motion graphics





Press:

Premise Data Raises $85 Million To Transform Market Intelligence By Scaling Its Machine Learning And Human Intelligence Platform (PRNewswire)

Forbes Recognizes Premise Data Among Best Startup Employers For 2021 (Forbes)

Premise Data Ranked 182nd Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ (PRNewswire)

Armed with smartphones, Colombians are taking on the local mozzies (The Economist)

Why every state should adopt a mask mandate, in 4 charts (Vox)

Photos are creating a real-time food index (Wired)



