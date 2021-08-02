All Jobs
Job Details

Graphic Designer

Who we are

Keakie is a new streaming platform for mixes, podcasts and radio shows. A project that seeks to revolutionise music discovery and reveal entirely new worlds of music you didn’t know existed.

What we're looking for 

Keakie is looking for a UK based mid-weight designer to join the design team. The design team are responsible for creating and designing branded assets for artists who have shows on the platform. This is a great opportunity to join an exciting new team, who love getting creative within the music industry. The role is part-remote and part-based in London. 

What you'll do

  • Responsible for creating strong brand assets for individual shows that are distributed on Keakie’s platform
  • Create and design visual elements to elevate Keakie's presence both online and offline
  • Being able to maintain and build upon Keakie’s brand aesthetic whilst staying true to the centre of music, culture and design
  • Attend brainstorms and meetings to come up with original and creative ideas for new briefs and projects
  • Able to clearly and confidently present your work in front of both internal team members and artists / creators
  • Able to work in a diverse team and as an individual meeting any given deadlines
  • Able to follow internal processes with a strong attention to detail
  • Develop & maintain a strong relationship with internal teams
  • Mentor and manage new members of the team as they come onboard

What you'll need

  • Extremely confident and familiar with the Adobe Creative Cloud suite
  • BA (Hons) in relevant disciplines (Graphic Design) or equivalent experience
  • Able to work across different mediums (illustration, motion graphics, 3D, animation etc) is a bonus
  • Be familiar with current design trends and to not be afraid to challenge them with your own ideas
  • Good understanding of preparing artwork for print and web
  • Good planning and organising skills with the ability to juggle numerous tasks at once and deliver all effectively

What we love in a candidate

  • Friendly and outgoing
  • Passionate about music
  • Thrives in a startup environment
  • Creating thinker
  • Takes initiative/problem-solving attitude
  • Attention to detail


Salary: £30,000-£32,000

Start: Mid-September 2021

Keakie Studio
