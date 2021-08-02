Graphic Designer

Job Details

Who we are

Keakie is a new streaming platform for mixes, podcasts and radio shows. A project that seeks to revolutionise music discovery and reveal entirely new worlds of music you didn’t know existed.

What we're looking for

Keakie is looking for a UK based mid-weight designer to join the design team. The design team are responsible for creating and designing branded assets for artists who have shows on the platform. This is a great opportunity to join an exciting new team, who love getting creative within the music industry. The role is part-remote and part-based in London.

What you'll do

Responsible for creating strong brand assets for individual shows that are distributed on Keakie’s platform

Create and design visual elements to elevate Keakie's presence both online and offline

Being able to maintain and build upon Keakie’s brand aesthetic whilst staying true to the centre of music, culture and design

Attend brainstorms and meetings to come up with original and creative ideas for new briefs and projects

Able to clearly and confidently present your work in front of both internal team members and artists / creators

Able to work in a diverse team and as an individual meeting any given deadlines

Able to follow internal processes with a strong attention to detail

Develop & maintain a strong relationship with internal teams

Mentor and manage new members of the team as they come onboard

What you'll need

Extremely confident and familiar with the Adobe Creative Cloud suite

BA (Hons) in relevant disciplines (Graphic Design) or equivalent experience

Able to work across different mediums (illustration, motion graphics, 3D, animation etc) is a bonus

Be familiar with current design trends and to not be afraid to challenge them with your own ideas

Good understanding of preparing artwork for print and web

Good planning and organising skills with the ability to juggle numerous tasks at once and deliver all effectively

What we love in a candidate

Friendly and outgoing

Passionate about music

Thrives in a startup environment

Creating thinker

Takes initiative/problem-solving attitude

Attention to detail





Salary: £30,000-£32,000

Start: Mid-September 2021