Graphic Designer
Who we are
Keakie is a new streaming platform for mixes, podcasts and radio shows. A project that seeks to revolutionise music discovery and reveal entirely new worlds of music you didn’t know existed.
What we're looking for
Keakie is looking for a UK based mid-weight designer to join the design team. The design team are responsible for creating and designing branded assets for artists who have shows on the platform. This is a great opportunity to join an exciting new team, who love getting creative within the music industry. The role is part-remote and part-based in London.
What you'll do
- Responsible for creating strong brand assets for individual shows that are distributed on Keakie’s platform
- Create and design visual elements to elevate Keakie's presence both online and offline
- Being able to maintain and build upon Keakie’s brand aesthetic whilst staying true to the centre of music, culture and design
- Attend brainstorms and meetings to come up with original and creative ideas for new briefs and projects
- Able to clearly and confidently present your work in front of both internal team members and artists / creators
- Able to work in a diverse team and as an individual meeting any given deadlines
- Able to follow internal processes with a strong attention to detail
- Develop & maintain a strong relationship with internal teams
- Mentor and manage new members of the team as they come onboard
What you'll need
- Extremely confident and familiar with the Adobe Creative Cloud suite
- BA (Hons) in relevant disciplines (Graphic Design) or equivalent experience
- Able to work across different mediums (illustration, motion graphics, 3D, animation etc) is a bonus
- Be familiar with current design trends and to not be afraid to challenge them with your own ideas
- Good understanding of preparing artwork for print and web
- Good planning and organising skills with the ability to juggle numerous tasks at once and deliver all effectively
What we love in a candidate
- Friendly and outgoing
- Passionate about music
- Thrives in a startup environment
- Creating thinker
- Takes initiative/problem-solving attitude
- Attention to detail
Salary: £30,000-£32,000
Start: Mid-September 2021