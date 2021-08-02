Job Details

Happy Cog is looking for a full-time Creative Director to join its experience team. As part of a close-knit group of cross-disciplinary designers you’ll have the chance to tackle digital challenges across a variety of sectors, including education, e-commerce, advocacy and activism, finance, hospitality, food, technology, and journalism.

About the role:

The ideal candidate has 8+ years experience leading digital projects from sales to handoff—through research and discovery, strategy, structure, branding and concept creation, and final system implementation.

Week to week, your projects will include some mix of content-focused marketing sites, digital products, and the occasional digital-first rebrand.

A working knowledge of CSS and HTML is less important than an eagerness to learn from and work closely with developers. (Ditto for content strategy, analytics and SEO.)

We encourage qualified candidates, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, and disability to submit their application.

Our ideal candidate:

is still a practicing designer, with a demonstrated ability to produce work that is simultaneously imaginative, appropriate, and responsible.

brings a strong but still evolving point-of-view on design, its social significance, and the impact it can have at scale.

is good at digging. They can identify and isolate problems clients miss in their self-diagnosis, and prescribe a project approach that coherently resolves the sometimes conflicting needs peculiar to a project.

remains open to new information and adjusts their vision and plan to take advantage of new opportunities.

will work closely with the project management team, technology leads, and the Executive Director, Design & Experience to plan each project’s approach from kickoff to QA.

will have significant freedom to experiment with process—methods, tools, etc.—provided there’s a strong foundation in strategy, budgets are adhered to, communication remains open, and successes and failures are shared liberally across the agency.

is strategy-minded, and can synthesize the team’s quantitative and qualitative findings, observations, and analysis into a cohesive and convincing strategy brief, deck, or [insert some other method that gets the job done].

can sell their ideas.

wins broad support and stokes enthusiasm for their teams’ solutions through honest, intelligent communication and inspiring facilitation. That their clients and colleagues feel heard, respected, and valued is a hallmark of their best work.

knows how to give direct, actionable feedback. Likewise they take seriously the professional growth and development of less experienced designers in the department, and gladly welcome feedback of their own performance from designers and nondesigners alike.

We offer:

Healthy work/life balance.

A creative environment to do the best work of your career.

An amazing team of developers, designers, marketers, and project managers.

Flexible hours.

Flexible paid vacation policy.

Health, Dental, and Vision insurance.

Retirement plan with company matching.

Happy Cog is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, protected veteran status, disability, age, or other legally protected status.

We embrace and celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunity. We are committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the greater work we can create together.