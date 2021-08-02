Product Designer (UX/UI)

Job Details

Since you’ve landed on this page, you already know Hedvig is a mover and shaker in insurtech, and think you might have what it takes to join us. As the only loved insurance company in Sweden (in the world?), we’ve proven that it’s possible to disrupt an entire industry with people’s best interests at heart. But our journey is just beginning.

What about the role?

As a Product Designer, You will be part of our growing App Team together with our developers, designers, and product managers. You will mainly focus on our mobile product (Android & iOS) and you will be leading the design process. Your mission will be to make the insurance experience as smooth and as simple as possible. You will focus on developing the service in our app through developing new features such as self-service features for our members. You will be an influential player in a small team, and you will have a big impact on how Hedvig's service is experienced by our members.

Your responsibilities:

• You will work in a cross-functional team to create a truly remarkable insurance experience

• You will facilitate workshops and processes to ensure we incorporate multiple perspectives while solving business problems

• You will actively listen to users and incorporate their feedback into the team’s decisions

• Your tasks will include wireframing, prototyping, as well as designing the final UI for implementation

• You will work closely with our brand creatives to ensure a consistent brand experience of Hedvig

What about you?

• You have solid experience designing mobile applications.

• You are comfortable with Human Interface Guidelines and Material Design Guidelines.

• You truly love design work and you’re excited to grow together with Hedvig.

• You are a real doer and a visionary with a great team working skills

• You have done some awesome work in the past that you can show (portfolio or similar)

What about us?

As part of the Hedvig team, you will quickly notice that "general truths" are not accepted without being questioned. We're an enthusiastic group of people who love to challenge each other to find the best way forward. We don't care who says something, we care about what's being said.

We put a lot of effort into building a trusting culture where freedom, collective thinking, and individual ownership have center stage. We're not perfect – far from it – but we talk about and learn from our mistakes and imperfections to continuously get better. As individuals, as a team, and as a company. And we have a lot of fun along the way!

Sounds like your next challenge? You can start by sending us an application. If you don't feel ready maybe you want to know more about us? Then check out our LinkedIn page where we regularly post inspiring thoughts from our people 💫

What the process will look like:

🔥Video call with a recruiter to learn more about you – and tell you more about us!

👏 1-2 Interview/s with your potential leader and team members

📝 Case Interview

🎩Founders meet & greet